The host and video game streamer Antonella Aservi He told his followers how he went from being secretary to president of the table in the second round of the 2021 elections.

“I am going to introduce you to my team, with whom we are going to do all this polling station thing in elections. He is the president, and here is the other person, a pleasure and me “he joked and showed the empty chairs.

After the aforementioned, he managed to form his voting table together with volunteers. The video game host also stated that she signed more than 295 papers as a board member.

Through her Instagram account, the host of Fingerprint revealed that he got up very early to go to fulfill his civic duty. Also, during the day, some people did not hesitate to recognize her work for the country and left her, as well as her team, various snacks such as makis and parboiled corn. “They don’t know, Rosita brought us corn and they also brought us makis. Lunch was set up ”, she expressed excitedly.

Finally, a few hours after finishing his duty in these 2021 elections, he pointed out that there were about a hundred people who had not yet voted and that his table was the last one to close.

Antonella Aservi, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.