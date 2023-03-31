To reveal everything, those directly concerned thought about it in an interview with the weekly Chi.

Many have criticized the love story between the house Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria believing that once out it would vanish. And instead the couple is beating expectations and is living their love story with great serenity and passion.

The two have a very difficult character and often clashed in the house. Precisely because of one of these Edoardo was disqualified from the game. But despite everything, as soon as Antonella was eliminated, Edoardo didn’t think twice about going to welcome her outside the house.

Now that they have returned to their usual lives, Antonella and Edoardo are enjoying this love story. Interviewed by weekly Who they confessed what their parents think of this relationship. Antonella said that her parents are happy and love Edoardo very much even if she would have preferred less interference in this story: “I’m sorry for so many interventions” – he said.

Edoardo responded in the same way saying that his parents are very happy with Antonella. “They are crazy about her! Mum says that Antonella is very nice ‘mad as a horse’, but she is beautiful. Dad hangs on her lips. Also because in real life Antonella is more of a girl, my girlfriend” – he revealed satisfied.

Still too early to say whether the story could become something very serious between the two. Anyone who believes he won’t have far is Orietta Berti who does not see a rosy future.

“Edoardo and Antonella exaggerate! This story is going to deflate like a balloon. She plays the drama and I recognize them, because I’ve seen so many of these dramas in my life. I have been in this environment for 57 years! Listen dear, try to be more yourself. You are a real arrogant! Now that I’ve done my vent, I’m going to take the drops tonight. Is Antonella suffering? but stop it, never mind that with those tears…” – said a guest of the GF Vip Party.