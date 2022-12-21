Success is shared with the family! Antonela Roccuzzo, partner of the white and blue striker Lionel Messi, has broken stereotypes and, like other famous women soccer wives, has shown that their work is not necessarily related to the ball and that they are much more than someone’s company. Instead, they model how they excel and make the most of their skills in different areas.

The Argentine influencer Antonela Roccuzzo was not involved in the world of entertainment until she met Lionel Messi and the cameras began to investigate her. There it was learned that the beginning of all their romance went back to their childhood. As time went by, the relationship grew stronger and the family grew. Next, we will tell you everything about the successful businesswoman who has not forgotten her parents and sisters, with whom she works hand in hand.

Who is Antonella Roccuzzo?

Far from soccer star Lionel Messi, the model Antonela Roccuzzo has shone with her own light for her character and versatility. The Argentine was born in Buenos Aires on February 26, 1988. Her father is José Roccuzzo, her mother is called Patricia Blanco and within her family she had two sisters named Paula and Carla Roccuzzo. All women, strong and, today, partners.

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo got married in 2017 in the city of Rosario, Argentina. Photo: AFP

His father was a businessman, since he inherited a pantry or supermarket from his mother ‘Lelé’, as it is known in the neighboring country, and he worked hard to expand his business. The three girls in the family had a life with many comforts, but they also worked for the chain they currently have.

What does Antonela Roccuzzo do?

The businesswoman Antonela Roccuzzo began in the world of modeling working for an advertising agency where she did not last long as she had to move to Barcelona to live with her boyfriend Lionel Messi, with whom she formed her independent family.

Being a partner of a star like the Argentine star made the brands see her as a good arrival for their followers, so they decided to bet on her. Thus, the money that she earns with the sweat of her effort decided to start investing in some companies related to fashion, such as the brand kidswhich started in 2017, dedicated to the sale of baby and children’s clothing.

Antonella Roccuzzo is 34 years old. Photo: AFP

His first big family venture was only a success, but not all went smoothly for him in business. That experience made her believe that she not only had to work with his family, but also with his friends. In this way, in that same year he teamed up with Sofía Balbi, wife of the player Luis Suárez and a close friend of the family, to launch the shoe brand Sarkany in Argentina, which closed shortly after because it had no financial solvency.

What family business does Antonela Roccuzzo have?

The Argentine businesswoman Antonela Roccuzzo and her family have worked so hard that these days they have eight offices located in various parts of the city of Rosario, where not only was the company born roccuzzo and sonsbut also the PSG star.

It is so Unique Supermarkets They are the best known in the entire province that sees the athlete’s in-laws as an example of struggle and perseverance. Apparently, not only her studies in Dentistry and Nutrition served her well, but also his business intelligence.

How many followers on Instagram does Antonela Roccuzzo have?

Currently, one of the jobs of the beautiful Antonela Roccuzzo is to be an influencer and campaign with internationally recognized brands such as Gucci, Alo, Luis Vuitton and others. She has a community of followers of more than 26 million who follow her and comment on their posts with love.

How many years is Antonella Roccuzzo older than Lionel Messi?

The married couple, Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo, have been married for more than 15 years since they started, but just 5. However, there is a question that many of his followers asked and it was to know how long the difference between them is.

It is known that both were born in the city of Rosario, but the soccer player is 35 and the businesswoman is 34. Therefore, they only have a little over 1 year apart . Apparently, the similar age makes them have the great chemistry that their romance manages to this day.

Find out how Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo met and what year they got married. Photo: composition Instagram / @leomessi

How tall is Antonela Roccuzzo?

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi are of different heights. Many think that she is taller than the striker of the Argentine team, however, this is not the case.

According to information from other media, she is 1.57 m tall. She is not very tall, as sometimes shown in the photographs. In this regard, she usually wears high heels to the events that she attends with the soccer player.