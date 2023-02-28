Antonella Roccuzzothe wife of soccer star Lionel Messi, grabbed the attention of the paparazzi at the FIFA The Best awards gala not only for her elegant black dress, but also for her the rose-shaped clutch that he carried with him.

This trend-setting accessory is not only a practical item to store your belongings, but also a fashion statement in itself.

We recommend you read:

A total black look that never fails

the choice of a all black look for gala events is always a safe and elegant option, as Antonela Roccuzzo demonstrated at the The Best awards. With her long black shirt-style dress and long sleeves, Rosario showed that simplicity can be synonymous with sophistication.

In addition, the choice of red lips to give a touch of color to the outfit was a success that made her stand out.

We recommend you read:

The rose-shaped bag that steals looks

But what really caught the attention of those present was the handbag that Antonela was carrying, with its unusual rose shape and bright red color. It is a design by the Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana, which represents the symbol of femininity in all its splendor. Made of hand-painted resin, it features a top handle and an adjustable and removable strap in calfskin with an iguana motif.

This rose-shaped bag from Dolce & Gabbana it is a clear example of the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. In addition, it is an accessory that perfectly adapts to current trends in terms of shapes and colors, and that represents a perfect option for those women who seek to stand out with an original and striking accessory.

The price of elegance

The only drawback of this clutch bag It is its high price, which reaches 6,930 euros, which would be approximately $135,078.59 Mexican pesos.

Although for many it may seem excessive, lovers of fashion and accessories know that Dolce & Gabbana products have always been synonymous with quality and exclusivity. Therefore, if you are one of those people who are looking for the best of the best and are willing to pay for it, this bag in the shape of a rose may be the perfect choice.

Photo: Screenshot

the choice of Antonela Roccuzzo to wear a total black look at the gala of the FIFA The Best Awards was a success that allowed him to stand out in an elegant and sober way. However, the real surprise was Dolce & Gabbana’s rose-shaped bag that she took with her, which showed that originality and fashion can go hand in hand in the same accessory.

If you are looking for a complement that allows you to stand out in any event, this clutch bag It may be the perfect option, although its high price may not be within the reach of all pockets.