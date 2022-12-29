It is no secret to anyone that Lionel Messi is one of the best players of all time, and one of the most loved, especially in his native Argentina, where his people are very proud of his football achievements, which is why that, a show inspired by the Paris Saint-Germain player, doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

That is why, he Cirque du Soleil was inspired by Leo Messi to ride a show what will premiere on October 5, 2023in Argentina, and Antonela Roccuzzo could not be more proud, for this reason, she showed us this feat, through her Instagram stories.

The show is accompanied by a challenge and the idea of ​​making the dream of many Argentine children come true, of one day becoming like Messi and achieving World Cup glory, for this reason, Antonela Roccuzzo cannot help but feel proud, because everything Your partner’s success also inspires your children.

But what is this new about? Show called “Messi 10” by Cirque du Soleil and presented by Rakuten, don’t worry, we’ll tell you all the details and we’re sure that, during the first show, we’ll be able to see Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children in the front row, enjoying the show.

Messi and Cirque du Soleil show

Antonela Roccuzzo herself shared details of the show that is already being prepared for 2023, because through her Instagram stories, she let us see the promotional videos that, of course, tell us that the presentation will be a success, attached to quality and magic that Cirque du Soleil presents on stage.

And it is that, the page of the show tells that, “Messi 10” is a innovative experience in which we will be able to see athletics translated into acrobatic movements, in addition to which, attendees will be able to enjoy the devotion and improvement that combines soccer and the circus.

“Messi 10 by Cirque du Soleil tells the story of a young man with the relentless ambition to overcome any obstacle to become the best number 10 in the world. The show explores all the elements of his success to create a universe in which greatness is achieved every time one falls and gets up on the path of the impossible ”can be read on the page.

And of course, we do not doubt that we can see part of the love story between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo, because as we know, the Argentine model has been an important part of the success of the captain of the Argentine team, so it is a part that cannot be left out.

All this, counted by 46 artists that will guide the public during the 90 minutes that the show lasts, in which there will be adrenaline, vibrant music and lots of fun, so, since the show has been announced for a long time, some already have their tickets, but it is not too late to buy yours.