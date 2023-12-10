Football player Lionel Messiis in the middle of the scandal after Fernanda Campos, OnlyFans model and Neymar's ex-partner, published some hot conversations she had with him while married. After this revelation, rumors were fueled that the Argentine idol and Antonela Roccuzzo They would be on the verge of separation. In the midst of this controversy, the wife of the 'Flea' decided to reappear in front of cameras. In this note, she knows all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: OnlyFans model and Neymar's ex reveals that she had an affair with Messi: “I don't have to lie”

Did Antonela Roccuzzo put an end to separation rumors with Messi?

Antonela Roccuzzo published his last post on November 29, days later a controversy broke out in relation to an alleged infidelity from her husband Lionel Messi and a young woman of Brazilian origin who claimed that they had a clandestine romance.

After this scandal, the mother of Messi's children remained silent on social networks until Friday, December 8, the day she published some Photographs in which only she is seen at a fashion event held by Victoria Beckham and Vogue magazine. “Wearing the best jeans,” she specified.

Antonela Roccuzzo next to Victoria Beckham and Elena Galera. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Antonela Roccuzzo

It should be noted that Messi 'liked' the snapshots of Roccuzzowhich cleared up rumors of a possible distancing.

YOU CAN SEE: This is what is known about the alleged separation of Lionel Messi and Antonella Rocuzzo

Was Messi unfaithful to Antonela with an OnlyFans model?

Lionel Messihas been involved in a controversy infidelity after being linked to the OnlyFans model and Neymar's ex-partner,Fernanda Campos.

This young woman shared on her social networks a private chat which, according to her, she had with the Argentine star. In that supposed conversation, she sends him a link to a platform on which she publishes content and the soccer player responds that he cannot access the link, and also asks her where he could see her.

These would be the messages that Lionel Messi and Fernanda Campos, Neymar's ex-partner, would have exchanged. Photo: Diffusion

What did Fernanda Campos, who would have been romantically involved with Messi, say?

The model of Brazilian origin Fernanda Campos He told how he started his conversation with the 'Flea'. “He saw and liked a story of mine. I liked some of his posts and that's it, he sent me a message”held.

Along these lines, the model had a forceful response to the disbelief of various social media users. “There are those who think it's a lie, but it's another player who comes to me, just like Neymar. I do not need to lie”he added