Shakira and Piqué are once again in the middle of a debate. The singer from Barranquilla and the former Catalan defender appear in different headlines due to the impact of the emotional release of ‘Acrostico’, Shakira’s latest song, a production dedicated to Milan and Sasha, their children.

And it is that although in general the reception has been favorable, this Wednesday it stood out that Gerard Piqué was not aware that his children would appear in the video clip of the song. Apparently, neither Shakira nor the children themselves told him about the plan.

Meanwhile, while a whole debate unfolds on social networks, it echoed the reaction that Antonela Roccuzzo, Shakira’s friend and Messi’s wife, had before the ‘boom’ of ‘Acrostic’. Especially since it is the most viral of all.

(Keep reading: “Piqué shamed Shakira’s children”: unexpected reaction from the ex-soccer player).

Antonela’s reaction to the video of Shakira and her children

Shakira and Antonella Roccuzzo. See also Shakira reappears on networks and announces the improvement of her father's health: "Thank you for your love" Photo: Oscar del Pozo – Eitan Abramovich / AFP

Shakira posted the video for “Acrostic” on her Instagram account, with a heartfelt message.

“This year Milan has written songs that made me cry with emotion and Sasha has spent hours at the piano, discovering her voice. They have both shared by my side in the studio and upon hearing this song dedicated to them they have asked me to take part. The they have felt and interpreted by themselves and for themselves, with the passion and feeling of the one who carries music inside. There is nothing that makes me feel more fulfilled than being their mother”pointed out the Barranquillera accompanying the emotional recording.

And given the impact of the video and the message, The comment that has aroused the most reactions has been that of Antonela Roccuzzo.



The Argentine model and businesswoman, who met Shakira in Barcelona, ​​left three ’emojis’ of tender faces, with tears.

That reaction, brief but heartfelt, has had more than 60,000 ‘likes’.

(Also: ‘Clara Chía dances Shakira’s song’: story behind the video of Piqué’s girlfriend).

More news

SPORTS