He traveled to support him. Antonela Roccuzzo arrived in Qatar in the last few hours to support Lionel Messi in the first match played by the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup. It should be noted that, months ago, the footballer himself stated that this would be his last participation in an international tournament .

Through her Instagram account, Antonela shared a reel in which the footballer can be seen in the various World Cups that he has participated in in recent years. In addition, hours later, she shared another video in which she appears inside the Lusail Stadium, in one of the fan stands, from where she focused on the Argentine flag minutes before the start of the match against Saudi Arabia, which ended 2-1. in favor of the Middle Eastern country.