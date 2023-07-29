The ‘Messimania’ does not stopOn the contrary, it has just started and everything would seem to indicate that, at least in the near future, it would be far from over. Unlike his two years in Paris, where his outings were limited, in Miami, Lionel Messi and his family have a more public life: trips to the mall and the supermarket where they try to be one of the crowd, although that is impossible.

But, not everything is peace and love because the fanaticism that there is for him in the United States is such that it is difficult to handle. In the last few hours, together with Antonela Roccuzzo and her sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, they were approached by fans who pounced on them as they left a commercial premises and Roccuzzo could not hide her anger when she was pushed in the middle of the street.

Antonela Roccuzzo’s fury after being pushed

The presence of the world champion caused a true revolution in the state of Florida. Everyone wants to see it, touch it, hug it and take a picture to put on the nightstand. But, many times, things get out of control and even make the work of the security forces themselves difficult. Several videos, recorded from different angles, of an outing made by the five in Miami, where the situation began to get out of control, went viral on social networks.

The fans noticed the location of “La Pulga” and waited for him at the exit with cameras and shouts of “Messi, Messi”. According to what the Instagram account @queen.anto warned, they visited an Adidas brand store and from the images, it would seem that they withdrew through an alternative exit. A person from the store opened the door and Thiago passed by, in a white shirt, Mateo, in an Inter Miami shirt, and Ciro, with a Spider-Man shirt, their faces hard to hide.

Noticing the number of people, the family walked directly to the car that was waiting for them a few meters from the gate, while the fans kept a certain distance from them. Although Leo and Antonela showed smiles, in a few seconds the panorama changed completely. The crowd began to get too close to the player, shouting and touching him.

In a video shared by the Only in Day Instagram account that was originally posted by user Nivek Michael, you could see the moment the fans started to get closer and how the security guard was trying to protect Lionel.

However, it all ended in shoving that was received even by Antonela herself, who could not hide her upset face when she was hit from behind while trying to get his three children into the car so they could leave the place, amid flashes, screams and excessive enthusiasm. Although Roccuzzo is usually always happy and with a smile in front of the camera, the tense moment made it disappear, at least for a few minutes.

Messi fans overflowed a store in Miami and Antonela Roccuzzo had a reaction never seen before

