Common sense is useless in the world of the extremely tiny, where the rules of quantum mechanics apply. One of the most amazing differences is that two particles—like two photons of light—can be entangled in such a way that what happens to one determines what happens to the other, even though they are very far apart. It is what Einstein, skeptical, called “a phantasmagorical action at a distance.” The physical anton zeilinger, born in the small Austrian town of Ried im Innkreis 78 years ago, has spent a quarter of a century proving that the most absurd predictions of quantum physics are correct. A little over a decade ago, his team managed to teleport a quantum state between two entangled photons of light. One was on the Canary Island of La Palma and the other on Tenerife. There was 143 kilometers among them.

Zeilinger of the University of Vienna won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for teleporting information and paving the way for exponentially faster and more secure quantum computers. The Austrian physicist answers the questions of EL PAÍS with a coffee with milk and looking at the Mediterranean Sea, on the terrace of a hotel in Valencia, during a break in his activity as a jury for the Rey Jaime I Awards.

Ask. You first heard about quantum entanglement at a conference in 1976. What did you think?

Answer. I did not understand anything. I just realized that it must be interesting.

Q. How do you explain what entanglement is to people without prior knowledge?

R. No one is completely without prior knowledge. The entanglement of two particles is like you have a pair of dice. Three is rolled on one die and three is also rolled on the other. If one die shows six, the other also shows six. And the same number always comes up on both dice.

Q. Einstein said precisely that God does not play dice”.

R. I believe that God puts the numbers so that we believe that he plays dice, but he does not play dice. God says: now it is three, now it is two, now it is six. And we believe that God plays dice.

Q. In his Nobel lectureaffirmed that “not even God” knows what information is in the particle.

R. Maybe you know. Or maybe not. We cannot know.

Q. Do you use God as a metaphor or do you believe in God?

R. Yes I believe. Why not believe? The famous Isaac Newton published books on many subjects, but he wrote much more about religion than physics. He was a religious person.

We can observe reality, we can make measurements, but we cannot say anything about the essence of reality.

Q. Two entangled particles can be imagined as twin brothers who behave similarly at a distance because they share the same DNA, but that’s not how it works.

R. In entanglement, the two quantum siblings behave the same, but without DNA.

Q. It’s beyond counterintuitive. It’s crazy.

R. It’s crazy, yeah.

Q. Einstein defined entanglement as “a spooky action at a distance.” Does it seem spooky?

R. Einstein used the German word geisterhaft, which means something like spiritual. It is a phantasmagorical phenomenon if you try to explain it with the usual rules. But in quantum physics you know how it works.

The Teide Observatory, in Tenerife, during Anton Zeilinger’s experiment in 2012. Austrian Academy of Sciences

Q. In his Nobel lecture, he projected a question on the screen: “Is the moon there when no one is looking at it?” What do you answer?

R. The important thing is that to prove that the Moon is there you have to look at it. If you don’t look at it, you can only use your experience and your logic to say that it is there. But, with quantum particles, you can’t tell the system is there if no one is looking. Einstein asked: “Do you really believe that the Moon is not there when no one is looking?” AND [el físico danés Niels] Bohr replied: “Can you prove otherwise? Can you prove that the Moon is there when no one is looking? And no, you can’t.

Q. Niels Bohr stated: “It is a mistake to think that the task of physics is to find out what nature is like. Physics deals with what can we say about nature”.

R. I would go one step further and say: What can be said about nature, in principle, also defines what can exist. So nothing can exist without the possibility of saying something about it.

Q. What is reality then?

R. In physics we have always made great progress without answering the question of what this is. We only answer the question of what can be measured and how can we observe something. We can observe reality, we can make measurements, but I don’t think we can say anything about the essence of reality.

Q. You are a Christian?

R. Yes, I was raised Catholic, but my mother was a Protestant, so I learned from both. Sometimes I went to the Protestant church with my mother and sometimes to the Catholic mass with my father. It was interesting.

Q. When you look at this world of particles doing crazy things, how does that crazy fit in with the idea of ​​an organized God?

R. The Jesuit theologian and philosopher Karl Rahner said: “The Christian of the future will be a mystic or it won’t be.” I agree. It cannot be said that God is organized or is like this or like that. God is not subject to our definitions.

Q. Perhaps God does not exist without the gaze of the observer either.

R. It is a different type of observation: it is not with the eyes, it is an observation with the soul.

We will have quantum computers in the mobile phone in 50 or 100 years

Q. After his experiment in the Canary Islands stated that the teleportation of information “plays a vital role in the vision of a global quantum internet, as it provides secure communication without restrictions […] and an exponential increase in computing speed.” When will we see those promises?

R. Good question. As to when we will have full quantum computing, we don’t know. In fact, today I would be more cautious with my statements, because the challenge is enormous. In small quantum computing systems there is a lot of work underway, but for big computers there is still a lot to do.

Q. Google is already making big announcements about impending quantum computers.

R. They have a quantum computer, but it’s small and can only be used for very specialized problems, not more general problems. To have a complete quantum computer you need about 1,000 quantum bits. And now we are talking about systems with 30 or 50 quantum bits.

Q. you forecast in an interview in 2010 that in 15 or 20 years we would have an interesting quantum computer.

R. Today I make the same forecast [risas]. It is impossible to speak 20 years from now.

Q. He also said, perhaps provocatively, that in the future we will have quantum computers on the mobile phone.

R. That will be in 50 or 100 years. I didn’t say it to provoke, but as a challenge. When the first computers were built, they were huge, taking up an entire room. And then nobody thought that you could have it on a mobile phone.

