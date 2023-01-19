English Anton Walkes25-year-old Charlotte FC defender, died this Thursday, January 19, from injuries sustained in a maritime accident in the state of Florida (southeast), reported the North American Soccer League (MLS) and local media.

“MLS is mourning the death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes, who died Thursday morning after being involved in an accident in South Florida,” the league said in a statement.

Walkes, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, was in the Miami area with his Charlotte FC teammates for pre-season training.

According to the Local 10 news channel, the defender suffered the accident on Wednesday afternoon when the boat he was driving collided with another near the Miami Marine Stadium dock.



The footballer was found unconscious after the crash and received cardiopulmonary resuscitation by a rescue team before being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Walkes “was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyful way of life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement.

“He represented Charlotte FC at the highest level both on and off the field.” “There are no words to describe the pain of everyone in MLS after learning of the tragic death of Anton Walkes. He was a talented and dedicated player, well loved by his teammates and fans,” the league added.

Walkes was formed in the lower categories of Tottenham Hotspur and later played for Portsmouth, also in England. In 2020 he moved to MLS to join the ranks of Atlanta United. In December 2021, he was recruited by Charlotte FC for that franchise’s debut campaign in the North American league, in which he started 21 of the 23 games played.

