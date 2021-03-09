Today Saarbrücken is on the periphery, but with a “painted Bismarck tower” it houses an art treasure by the painter Anton von Werner, which hardly anyone knows. It can now be seen again for the first time since 1944.

As if photographed, because the Franco-Prussian War was the first German conflict in which thousands upon thousands of photos were taken: Anton von Werner’s “Storming of the Spicherer Heights”, with Major General Bruno von François and the trumpeter in the center soon as a separate monument in bronze “Extracted” and on which the branch of the tree next to it has symbolically broken off. Image: Historisches Museum Saar / Thomas Roessler

Gar not a few citizens in this country think like Federal Minister Peter Altmaier – if Bismarck had not been sent off board as a pilot, a far happier future would have been given to the German Reich, which he had united, presumably there would have been none of the two world wars. Although the empire – for the sake of historical balance should not go unmentioned – was forged from three wars waged by Bismarck, Altmaier proudly claims to have every book ever published about the “Iron Chancellor” in his library.

Just as the – as a picture – damaged Iron Chancellor is now publicly cared for by a restorer in the center of an exhibition at the Historical Museum in Saarbrücken on “Anton von Werner and the Saarbrücken City Hall Cycle”, not even the Munich painter Lenbach immortalized him: three and a half meters high von Werners Bismarck with his distinctive Theo Waigel eyebrows stands self-confidently with state papers in his hand in a round arch architecture with real gold leaf inlays, crowned by two garlands of laurel, which are also gold. In addition, the Chancellor is framed by two golden athletes in the upper spandrels, the right one with scales for justice, the left older one with reins – as a symbol of Bismarck’s most prominent quality of the “coercere”, the “he-pulling” and the- Government reins firmly in hand. The bearded allegory of virtue unmistakably bears the traits of Michelangelo’s age, which is not surprising, because the golden corner seater as well as its counterpart with the scales are a direct quotation of the so-called “Ignudi” from the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, iron symbolic figures holding the acorn sacks hold as the coat of arms of the Sixtina client pope Julius II. della Rovere (“from the oak”).

He places the heroes of his studio above Bismarck

While Bismarck Anton von Werners dates from 1880, the later court painter to Kaiser Wilhelm II had the “Red Salon” of his residential and studio building in the city villa on Potsdamer Strasse, only a few hundred meters from today’s center of the Berlinale removed, with excellent portraits of his artistic models Raffael, Dürer, Holbein, Tizian, Rembrandt, Rubens, Velázquez and Murillo. However, Dürer and Raffael are still framed today – it is the only nineteenth-century artist’s studio in Berlin that was spared the war – by the same golden musclemen. Von Werner has thus increased the already considerable pomp of his Pompeian red painted salon for the Saarbrücken Bismarck. But where does such a treasure, hardly known to anyone and almost twice life-size, suddenly come from?



Still without restoration: The three and a half meter high Bismarck Anton von Werners in an architectural frame made of real gold leaf.

Image: Historisches Museum Saar / Thomas Roessler





One of the decisive battles of the Franco-Prussian War of 1870/71 raged in Spichern, within sight of Saarbrücken city center. A hundred and fifty years ago, Werner, a confidante of the Prussian King Wilhelm I and a painting chronicler of this war, was commissioned to equip a specially built extension of the city’s historic town hall measuring ten by almost nine meters with seven monumental paintings.