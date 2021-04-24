Anton Suntsov will become the announcer of the Victory Parade instead of Evgeny Khoroshevtsev, said on Saturday, April 24, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov “RIA News“.

“Voice” of the Kremlin Yevgeny Khoroshevtsev died on December 13, 2020, he was 76 years old. According to his widow Elena Struzhkina, the actor died from the consequences of the coronavirus, against the background of COVID-19, he developed heart failure.

Khoroshevtsev became the host of the Victory Parade on Red Square in 2006, writes Gazeta.ru…

Several years ago, the actor said that he had found a successor. The young man asked to hold a military parade, after which the announcer began to study with him.

As noted by the source TASS, Suntsov is a student of Horoshevtsev.

Earlier on Saturday, military equipment arrived in Moscow from the Moscow region to participate in the Victory Parade on Red Square. The column moved from Alabino to a temporary site in the north-west of the capital in Nizhni Mnevniki.

At the end of March, the Kremlin confirmed its intention to hold a parade in Moscow on May 9 in honor of the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.