Antón Reixa: Anti -system by system

In 1957 a child was born in Vigo who would revolutionize music, poetry and television in Galicia in time. Antón Reixa He changed and valued literature and poetry in Galego. That founded the group Rom, and promoted a modern, urban and experimental literature in a Spain that came out of a “long stone night” (Longa Noite de Pedra) as the Galician writer Celso Emilio Ferreiro defined the dictatorship.

No one like him knew how to merge rock, punk, electronics and traditional Galician music. In the early 80s, while in Madrid the movement shook the culture, in Galicia its own sound was born, it was then that the success that would turn to Resentful in one of the most remembered bands of the Vigo Movement. In the 90s he founded the Filmanova producer with which he took that spirit to the cinema and television, as with the series “Live tides” and in 2003 he directed the adaptation of Manuel Rivas’ novel “The pencil of the carpenter”.

In this program we bring the man who created a way of understanding the Galician culture without complexes and we talked about his first poetic anthology “Perplexedity encyclopedia”, a poetic selection from 1976 to 2023 edited by four moons.

