Anton Las Heras, former captain of Celta de Vigo in the sixties, passed away this Tuesday at age 85. The central Bilbao He wore the light blue shirt ten seasons, reaching 208 games with the Vigo team, fourteen of them in the First Division, one hundred and ninety in the Second Division and four in promotion promotions.

Formed in the lower categories of Arenas de Getxo, Las Heras made the leap to Baskonia Second Division before signing in 1956 for Celta. Although the next year he played it in the Ourense, returned to Vigo in the 1958-59 season.

In the memory of Celticism it remains his gesture during a Copa del Rey match played in Mallorca in 1967, which managed to finish despite suffering a serious injury This was confirmed upon arrival in Vigo, where he was diagnosed with a fibula fracture.

The following season, the Celta board gave him the gold and shiny badge for “his professional honesty.”