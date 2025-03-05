The Burgos manufacturer of automotive components Antolin closed the 2024 exercise with a 9.2% business number compared to the previous year, until it placed it at 4,191 million euros. A cut that is explained by the Atony that had the car market during the past year. This has been advanced today by the company in an advance of its results, whose magnitudes will be announced at the end of next April.

The gross exploitation result (Ebitda) It has been at 315 million euros, which meant a 4% drop in the interannual comparison.

The Burgos firm Yes, your net financial debt has improveduntil placeing it in the 884 million euros, which is equivalent to a reduction of 3.6% compared to 2023. Throughout the last year, Antolin completed its refinancing program, extending the average life of its debt of less than three years at the end of 2023 to more than three years and five months at the end of 2024. Antolin’s gross debt has also been reduced by 6.4%, until it is 6.4% Millions of euros.

Another of the magnitudes that has improved with respect to 2023 was profitability. The multinational, immersed in a transformation plan, achieved a margin Ebitda adjusted 8.9%, up to 0.8 points more than the previous year. The objective set by Antolin is to achieve a double digit margin by 2026. At present, the company continues with the Second phase of your divestment program in order to reduce its indebtedness in a market whose car production forecasts do not improve.

Antolin has also identified additional measures within the transformation plan in order to Support the generation of free cash flow and reduce liabilities.

On the other hand, the Burgos multinational signed a syndicated factorization line without resource for 220 million euroswhile starting its second phase of the divestment program, with the sale of a non -operational asset worth 10 million euros, whose collection has already been made.