In an interview for @Le_Figaro, Antoine Griezmann announced an open secret.

When his contract with FC Barcelona ends in 2024, the French footballer intends to continue playing in @MLSes. He would arrive with 33 years and surely he will lack offers. #MLS pic.twitter.com/AJ5gWJutCh

– Manuel Vaquero (@ManuVaquero_) June 19, 2021