The French attacker, Antoine Griezmann, has plans to continue his career after the end of his contract with FC Barcelona in June 2024, a 30-year-old player has declared himself a faithful follower of North American sports culture, as he is a follower of both the NBA as of the NFL, so it adds a plus to your wishes.
In an interview with Le Figaro, He shared that at the moment he does not see himself in another team, but at the age of 33 he could live a new adventure.
“My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States. I love this country, this culture, the NBA and the desire for discovery guide me, but I also have a family that I would love to finish my career there. But I would go to be good on the field and win MLS, not arrive when I no longer have anything on my legs and show off at all on the field “
– Antoine Griezmann.
With these statements, the French player expressed his desire to reach American football at the end of his career, but still with adequate physical conditions to continue at a good level and be able to show himself on the field of play.
Antoine He mentioned that he is tired of constant media attention and believes that his privacy and that of his family will be respected more in the United States.
“That is why I also love the United States and that is why I want to go there, because you go unnoticed, which is not the case in France or Spain,” he said.
