As the color of his hair indicates, Antoine Griezmann (Mâcon, France, 32 years old) is happy. Even on this hot Sunday in July when the photo session that decorates these pages takes place. The Frenchman has just returned from a vacation defined by a predictable element —the destination, Ibiza— and another less intuitive —the company, his boss, the Atlético de Madrid coach Cholo Simeone. Image of Mango’s men’s collection and ambassador of Move Forward, A new concept developed by the firm that is based on self-improvement, Griezmann moves with such ease in the photo session that it ends almost an hour earlier than planned. He’s happy. Something as important to win games as to put on pants. He touches his shaved and oxygenated hair (at the close of this edition it is already multicolored). “This is that I have confidence,” he confirms.

More information

Griezmann, a native of a commune in the department of Saône y Loire (in central-eastern France), has been in Spain since, in 2009, at the age of 13, he entered to play for Real Sociedad. By leaving, he left a hobby that adored him. Between 2014 and 2019 he was at Atlético de Madrid, where he was the flagship player, where he came third in the Ballon d’Or classification in 2016 —at this time he was also a World Champion with France in the 2018 World Cup— and where he left behind a following of fans that I adored him From there he went to FC Barcelona, ​​a highly questioned move. But, in 2021, Griezmann returned to Atlético. And the fans love him.

The French footballer wears MANGO MAN, except for the ISA BOULDER jersey with gloves. daniel laughed

The Frenchman is one of the bastions of a somewhat watered-down competition due to the financial hardships of the clubs, which in this fateful summer of 2023 have sold much more than they have bought. “If he left, it would be a catastrophe,” says Alfredo Relaño, honorary president of the newspaper Ace. An idea that says more about the player’s status within national football than about the real possibility of losing him: “I don’t think he will, nor do I think he’s about to leave. Now he is even forgiven for combing his hair the way he does his hair. One day we will have to talk about hairdressers, by the way”, laughs the journalist. In the summer, several websites specializing in footballer transfers pointed out the possibility that Griezmann was talking to a club in the Middle East, a great market agitator this summer and a destination that already welcomes players of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar Jr. The league has a complicated future. Not so many years ago, the 11 best players of the season chosen by UEFA played in Spain”, recalls Relaño nostalgically. Could there be one today? “I don’t know… Well, yes, one: Griezmann”.

Two years ago all this would have been impossible. Between July 2019 and September 2021, the Frenchman was a player for FC Barcelona, ​​a club that paid 120 million euros for him. That play did not go well. In Madrid, the devoted fans now turned against him. And in front of him he found other fans who doubted his suitability to play for Barcelona, ​​a club in the process of decomposition and about to experience the greatest trauma in its recent history: the departure of Messi. “He had the mistake of going to Barça”, he comments by phone Relaño. “It was then a private territory controlled by Messi, who before Griezmann arrived hoped that the one who would return to the club would be Neymar from PSG. The French survived as he could. Then he had the humility to accept that he was wrong. However, he insists: “But he has always seemed like a very focused player to me.”

Griezmann wears MANGO MAN and his children bring him upside down. Daniel Riera

Griezmann’s return was not forged without tolls. At the start of last season, he could only play for half an hour. When the clock marked the 60th minute, he jumped onto the field. He had gone from being one of the most expensive footballers on the market to the fact that the club he played for, once again Atlético de Madrid, could not give him full matches, since a clause signed with FC Barcelona forced them to sign him if he reached a figure of minutes played. In the end, the mattress club paid 20 million for the player. Others would have succumbed to discouragement. Griezmann no. “I tried to do my best for the 30 minutes that I went out,” he recalls something sad. To make matters worse, the team was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League, a failure if we take into account Atlético’s recent past in this competition —finalist twice in the last 10 years— and the laziness of the group that had touched them.

Thus, at the end of November 2022, Antoine Griezmann joined the call-up of the French soccer team that was going to play the World Cup in Qatar devalued, playing at times and eliminated from the largest club competition in the world without taking the stone to enter in the Europa League. “And also, when I get to the national team, the coach tells me that I’m going to play in midfield,” recalls the striker. “That caused me a lot of stress. But I trained hard and I enjoyed it. I came to the World Cup with a lot of desire”. On December 18, 2022, The New York Times published an article in which it was argued that the most decisive player of that French team was neither its supposed great star, Kylian Mbappé, nor its top scorer, Olivier Giroud, he was a small striker turned midfielder who wore a hair color when less flashy and responded to the name of Antoine Griezmann. He brushes off the compliment: “I don’t know if I lead more, but I do know that more is expected of me now.”

Griezmann wearing a MANGO corduroy jacket and a blue COURRÈGES jersey. Daniel Riera

Griezmann’s career on the pitch and in his offices over the last three years has been, to say the least, turbulent: on the day of the interview he refuses to answer questions about football, although he later answers some questions by email. Unexpectedly, his representative invites us to delve deeper into the personal field. He gives the feeling that everything he has experienced has helped him mature as an athlete and as a person. He claims that he’s done playing Fortnite, that now with three children what he has to do at home is “paint their nails, or make coffee with Alba [la pequeña]who likes to prepare it. The console has been replaced by analog passions, such as the NFL, the American football league, of which he has been a fan for a couple of seasons. I even have one fancy [un juego en el cual los participantes forman un equipo virtual basado en jugadores reales] with some friends, koke [compañero en el Atlético] among them”.

Amaro, his four-year-old son, seems to be following in his footsteps: “He has really impressed me. Things come naturally to him, all easy. He doesn’t let go of the ball, he reminds me of that, ”he says. In the absence of more football, the player prefers to talk about Ecurie Griezmann: the stable of racehorses that he founded in 2020. “It is a passion that comes from my father. We are doing something very nice, we have been lucky to have people who know how to do things well and for now I am able to enjoy the progress we have made in all this time. Before I liked to see it and now I do it with even more interest because I am very involved ”, he affirms.

MANGO MAN suit and shirt. Daniel Riera

has another new hobby: the chromes. In order not to have time for anything, Griezmann seems to be doing everything. “It is something that goes beyond that passion that you could have as a child. Also the interest in discovering unique things and having them in your personal collection. I’m doing things that I have a lot of fun and meeting a lot of people who like it. Even when I’m older, it’s still special to open an envelope—whether it’s football, the NFL, the NBA, or baseball, which is what appeals to me the most—and find something you like,” he reports. “I also like the basketball and I play when I can, just like believing a quarterback of the NFL throwing a ball or seeing myself as a Seattle Mariners baseball player. When I see Roland Garros it also motivates me. I really want to play tennis and I think I’m Federer. I have a lot of fun with sports, learning and trying to play everything, which is what I like to pass on to my children”.

Like almost every footballer who could get a luxury store closed for them on any given Tuesday afternoon, Griezmann has a passion for fashion, only his taste is understated and his hair makes headlines, but for all the right reasons. For this new collaboration with Mango, the footballer claims to have sought greater involvement and is not closing the door on getting a little more into a universe that interests and amuses him. He has managed to find his own style by taking the reins of his aesthetic destiny himself, in the same way that he manages his destiny on Instagram, for which he claims to be solely responsible. “I always ask how Mango is doing, how are the collections. This year they told me about doing something else, a capsule collection or something like that. For me it would be fun, I can contribute and they contribute to me. We laugh, because when I don’t like something it shows in my face. I’m glad the baggy pants are back a bit. Tight pants are impossible for soccer players, ”he laments. “With the stylists, we have a lot of problems with my waist and my calves.”

The Frenchman confirms that within the locker room one of the biggest reasons for jokes are the looks of the players. “There are some more daring, others more classic. And then there’s Savic [central serbio] who does not miss an opportunity to laugh at the most extravagant, especially Memphis Depay [delantero neerlandés], who has a tendency to wear things that are very exaggerated. He always laughs at him, but it seems to me that Memphis doesn’t care.”

The footballer with a MANGO MAN jersey and ISA BOULDER sleeved gloves. Daniel Riera

Is there as much dispute in the locker room over the clothes as over the music that plays? “Well, the music is put on by the stagehands,” she reports. “And when there starts to be a riot because of what it sounds like, I put it on. And if you don’t like it…” Does his role as locker room DJ confirm that he is the official leader of this team? “It is an assessment that I cannot make. I do the best I can for the club and its fans and the rest is up to those who think. Without a doubt, if a lot of people think that, it will mean that things are going well not only for me, but also for my team, and that is the only objective. The things that they say to me on a personal level are very good and I appreciate them, but what is truly important is that Atleti do as we all want”.

Makeup and hairstyling: Matthew Tuozzoli (KASTELL). Photography assistant: Marc de Miguel. Production assistants: Irene Monje and Lucía Sobas. Griezmann’s personal style: Pascal Paché.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.