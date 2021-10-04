Super replacement at Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann is a player who counts in the France team. And before the match against Belgium, Didier Deschamps said all the good he thought of his striker.

Olivier Giroud made the news in the French attacking sector, the French striker of AC Milan having made it clear that he regretted the attitude of Didier Deschamps against him when the coach of the Blues zapped him during the September matches. Far from all these controversies, despite undeniable sporting concerns when he was at Barça, Antoine Griezmann decided to turn around in the last transfer window, Grizou returning to Atlético Madrid with a low profile. For now, this comeback is not yet fully convincing, and Diego Simeone has decided to leave Griezmann on the bench, just to find his marks in this supersub role. It paid off on Wednesday in the Colchoneros’ hard-won victory against Milan, a match Didier Deschamps saw. For the French coach, anyway, Antoine Griezmann has his place in the France team and no one can dispute it.

Griezmann, France wins

Three days away from a succulent Belgium-France, the French coach shows his enormous confidence in Antoine Griezmann. “ Even if he didn’t start against AC Milan, scoring that gives him confidence. This weekend, Antoine did not start the match against Barcelona, ​​but he returns to a club he knows and inevitably there are no longer the same players, and that is not done by snapping his fingers too. As we know, he is happy to return to Atlético Madrid. Knowing him well, by his footballing qualities and his state of mind, I don’t worry about him and I know that he will be like always with the France team, he is very happy to join us. », Said Didier Deschamps, who already has a warm place in his starting XI against Belgium.