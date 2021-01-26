The specter of a re-containment hangs over France where the English and South African variants are starting to develop and raise concerns about an uncontrolled resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic. In France, the various indicators of its progress are still maintained on a “high plateau”, but more restrictive measures applied now could allow, according to epidemiologist Antoine Flahault, to better control it.

Where is the progression of the epidemic in France and in Europe?

Antoine Flahault In Europe, the situation is quite favorable in terms of new contaminations, the number of which is declining in most countries. Two countries are exceptions, Spain and Portugal, which have had virus reproduction rates (or effective R) above 1.15 for at least two weeks, which is of concern. A few other countries, such as France, Belgium, Austria and Croatia are on a fairly high plateau, with a reproduction rate ranging between 0.90 and 1.10. This is not a stable situation, but it is not yet alarming from an epidemiological point of view. For the record, when the British reconfigured in early January, their reproduction rate had been over 1.20 for over a month. This is not the current situation in France.

Many doctors are calling for new confinement and the government has made it clear that this option is on the table …

Antoine Flahault We are perhaps in the process of changing the doctrine in Europe, from one which until now advocated living with the virus to one which would advocate zero Covid. We would go from a strategy where we said to ourselves that we could put up with a circulation of the virus at a high enough level, assuming a significant daily mortality, as long as the hospitals were not congested, while waiting with hope. that vaccines solve the problem. In the meantime, we have realized that the “champions” of this pandemic are more to be found in Southeast Asia and Oceania. They apply the zero Covid doctrine. They stop the progression of the virus whenever an outbreak appears and do not let it circulate. This very strict control of the epidemic circulation is accompanied by much less days of confinement, closed schools, social and economic impacts. We have the opportunity today in Europe and it may be the right time to do it, in a coordinated manner, to achieve a very substantial drop in the circulation of the virus. In terms of figures, we are around 20,000 new cases per day in France. If the reproduction rate is kept at 1, we will stay at the same level. If it rises, the new contaminations will increase. On the other hand, if the R drops to 0.9, they will decrease by half in a month, and we will reach 10,000 new cases per day. If the R rate manages to drop to 0.7, new infections will halve in a week, and this would allow us to reach 5,000 daily cases in less than two weeks, that is to say the threshold that the head of state had proposed as a safe area. We would have completely regained control of this epidemic.

Are not the different variants likely to thwart these plans?

Antoine Flahault Yes. The variants are a source of concern, especially since the efficacy of vaccines against them is not yet completely clear. They are also now believed to have increased transmissibility, although there is still debate about the level of this increase. But higher transmission causes the reproduction rate to tend to increase and therefore becomes even more difficult to decrease. This is not good news, but it does not really change the strategy: the fewer cases we have, the more we are able to control these emergencies.

How do you get there?

Antoine Flahault It becomes easier, when the epidemic situation is on the decline and there are few new cases, to systematically sequence the new strains in order to be able to follow the evolution of these variants, or even to block their diffusion, by placing sanitary lines in areas where they would be detected, that is to say by local containments. Border controls would also make it possible to avoid importing these new variants.

Is strict containment inevitable at this stage to stem the epidemic?

Antoine Flahault All the measures which would make it possible to bring the reproduction rate below 0.7 would be very welcome, both from a health, social and economic point of view, because they would allow in two or three weeks to bring the country back to a safe zone and then resume control of the epidemic by other types of measures, without containment. Therefore, it is possible that, in order to achieve a reproduction rate of less than 0.7, it is necessary to take transiently, and for a short period, strong additional measures, perhaps taking advantage of the February school holidays, by grouping them together instead of dividing them into zones. I think we could even look to extend the February vacation by one week this year, an adjustment that would not require having to close schools. We are in a key period, at the moment, where reducing the circulation of the virus substantially could allow us to regain control over the pandemic, on a European scale. It is then the implementation of a method of testing, tracing and effective isolation, which would take over, that is to say lighter measures, Asian style, and which would be a first not towards a return to a more normal life, while the vaccination of the population would continue.

Interview by Lola Scandella