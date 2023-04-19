Chilean mining company Antofagasta produced 145,900 tons of copper in the first quarter of 2023, 25% less than in the fourth quarter of last year, according to a balance sheet released on Wednesday.

The quarterly drop in production is due to an expected temporary reduction in activities at Los Pelambres, due to the lower availability of water and scheduled maintenance at Centinela, the company explained. The expectation is that local production will grow in the rest of the year.

Antofagasta, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, said controlling costs amid an inflationary environment and mitigating the effect of a stronger Chilean peso remained its focus. The mining company also reiterated its expectation of producing between 670,000 and 710,000 tons of copper this year.

Around 5:15 am (Brasília time), the share of Antofagasta fell 2.7% in the English market. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.