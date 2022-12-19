born a 20th of August in New Richmond, Wisconsinin the USAAntje Utgaard is a model, actress, host and ‘influencer’ who came to make his followers fall in love in the social mediadrew attention to appear in the playboy magazine for his physical attractiveness and managed to get hooked in the entertainment industry.

with little more than 2 million 109 thousand followers in instagram, antje utgaard She is admired for her light brown hair, her blue eyes and her tempting body. Her beauty is admired all over the world and of course, in every image she shares in lingerie or a swimsuit, she knows how to captivate.

Despite having a busy schedule, antje utgaard tries to take time off to travel, likes sports and reading, is a lover of music and modern literature. Usually, this beauty organizes meetings with her followers, since she is very kind and cheerful. On this occasion she modeled a tiny black bikini.

At first, antje utgaard He began his professional career as a sales representative at Minnesotabefore trying his luck in modeling, did promotional work in which he has represented various brands and appeared in different magazines and multiple television shows.