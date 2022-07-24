Antivirus is something that for many users is doubtful: should it be put on? Shouldn’t you put it on? Regardless of the platform, the schools of thought are very different from each other.

In this article you will find out which are the main ones, the most famous ones and how you should move around in this enormously confusing world.

On this article, however, you will not find the classic “this is better or that is better” list, but you will understand how to proceed in this world.

The first antivirus must be you

Probably this thing will make you confused because you were expecting the title of some antivirus right away, perhaps on the Windows platform.

I’m sorry, but most of the problems, including the viruses themselves, they are not created out of thin air, but derive from bad habits of the user. Especially the browsing habits.

If you download video games from dubious and illegal sites, if you download programs recognized as harmful not only by Windows Defender, but also by more serious antivirus such as Malwarebytes Antimalware (uTorrent is an example) and if you click the “links for fools” deliberately deceptive and you do not know distinguish a real site from a fake one, make an examination of conscience: perhaps when you browse you need to change some habits.

Before installing any antivirus, the first thing you need to do is maybe clean up not only malicious programs like the just mentioned uTorrent, but maybe start using your smartphone not only to post photos of kittens on social networks, but maybe search whether a certain software (or site) is safe or not.

There are plenty of specialized sites and blogs on this subject, for example the Kaspersky blogor that of Panda Securityboth Italian language (if you don’t chew English well), but there are thousands of these blogs and sites.

If we add to this the fact that many personal computers are installed by improvised technicians, where very often programs with enormous vulnerabilities or real Trojans are installed unknowingly.

A classic example: “why spend on Windows if I can crack it?“, Too bad that the crack of Windows (which in the end does not crack anything), the famous KMS not only does it not solve the license problem (as it happened on Windows 7 with the loader), but submits the IT risk device and huge slowdowns.

If we add to this the installation of other dubious programs (such as some dubious torrent clients) and crack to further recent programs that after a few months jump in a mysterious way, I would say that it is now clear that many cyber threats depend on your habits.

Antivirus on Windows platform

The improvised pseudo technicians, for some arcane reason unknown to us mere mortals, the first thing they do is install an additional antivirus (usually avast or avira, if not both), for the reason that they don’t trust Windows Defender.

Among the reasons for the (alleged) ineffectiveness of Windows Defender we find the fact that “it’s free, so it’s cheap, you pay for the other suits“, And it is paradoxical that these words are often spoken by those looking for crack at all costs, when it is possible to find affordable Windows 10 and 11 licenses on key sites.

The fact is that it is not necessary to install 3 or 4 antivirus (such as the example of Avira and Avast together in a free version), contrary to what many think Windows Defender works very well and generally does not require special “accompaniments”.

It should be noted that Windows Defender is the only antivirus with a license that lasts literally years, being tied to the Windows license. This also ensures real-time protection for malicious sites and files.

And if you don’t feel safe because maybe your computer has to keep something special and you want to be well protected, it can also be there, but installing external antivirus is usually of little use and slows down the Windows operating system in some cases (Norton Antivirus for example on this it is deleterious).

However something Windows Defender can always miss. In this case, there is no need to fill the Windows platform with 5 antivirus, just use Malwarebytes Antimalware and run a scan from time to time (when you suspect there is a virus or malware, essentially).

That’s enough.

In the end, it needed a lot less than you thought. On Windows, Windows Defender is sufficient and possibly a free version of Malwarebytes when you have doubts (as well as habits). Nothing else is needed.

If you are doubtful, know that there are many that I will not describe, because they are so many, but to mention a few: Avast, Avira, Panda Security, Exet.

Antivirus on the Android platform

Google Play Store has something similar to Defender: a malicious application recognition system already integrated into the Play Store.

This function is called Play Protect. Which, as mentioned, is just the Android equivalent of Windows Defender.

Similarly to what is written for Windows, a lot will depend on your habits, such as if you frequent strange sites or if you have the habit of downloading dubious APKs.

Here too the same goes: what escapes the “native” antivirus you can always use external antivirus, even in the free version, if you have any doubts.

Excellent Android antivirus, easily available on PlayStore are: Eset Mobile Security for Android, Malwarebytes for Android, and the classics mentioned above; just do a little research on the magnifying glass and you will be spoiled for choice.

The situation is different for old Android phones, as seen in the article on video surveillance with Android. In that case, a paid antivirus (there are key offers for very few euros per year) such as Eset or Kasperskyit could make a difference.

Antivirus for iOS platform

Here too the same rules apply: habits, first of all! You are the first antivirus on your platform (regardless of which one it is).

The App Store highlights several selectable alternatives.

It should be reported however that unlike Windows or Android, iOS NOT has an already integrated antivirus such as Play Protect or Windows Defender.

“The usual suspects” could help here too. Good old Malwarebytes is, luckily for you, also available on App Apple store.

Also here I will not be describing the antivirus one by one, because it goes round and round the functions are those: normal free scan, even complete, real-time protection for a fee.

Antivirus for MacOS platform

Similar to Windows and Android this Desktop platform also has its equivalent of Play Protect or Windows Defender: Gatekeeper!

Gatekeeper works quite similarly to its “cousins” of the other two operating systems mentioned, with the difference that its main occupation rather than “look there is a virus”, it analyzes which application is malicious and which is not (perhaps this actually makes it more like Play Protect than Windows Defender).

Unfortunately, the cliché of “on Mac you don’t get viruses“, is more and more false over the time. This is because with the increase of Apple Desktop (MacOS) devices in circulation, hackers and bad guys in general are also coming forward on the apple system.

At the cost of being repetitive here the exact same precautions apply as for other operating systems: you don’t need to install 5 antivirus to defend your computer with MacOS. Habits are the masters.

As always, here too, if you have any doubts the inevitable Malwarebytes (also available for Mac) will find threats.

Why do viruses mostly affect Windows and Android, but less so on other platforms?

This is a doubt that many have and that we will address very quickly. The answer is much simpler than one might imagine.

The first reason meanwhile it is there statistics! The more widespread a system is (Windows and Android are the most widespread in the world), the more it will be affected by attacks, as these systems are present in municipalities, public offices, hospitals, etc.

The second reason is the inexperience (or real inability) of the average user (as you have seen throughout the article) of knowing how to manage the operating system he is using, downloading bad stuff from dubious sites and taking pictures on social networks with the password of network in plain sight, they are certainly not safe behaviors at the computer level.

The third reason is bad technical assistance. “Come on, what do you want it to be, you just have to press two buttons!“, So says the average user when you, who are technicians, have to fix something.

When these people don’t want to spend € 20 on technical assistance while owning iPhones that cost a fortune, these people rely on the friend or relative they believe are experts; punctually these works between KMS, programs cracked with crack taken from who knows where and weird configurations create more problems than they should solve!

It may seem trivial but: quality is paid for and bad habits over time are paid for even more and often not in money!

Can an antivirus on a Linux platform make sense?

The question “antivirus on Linux platform” may seem trivial if not useless.

The virus talk on Linux is far from obvious! Recently, even Linux systems are starting to have some virus problems. In addition to viruses that just target your system, there are also threats malware that are cross-platform.

However, although it is true that Linux is a less “welcome” target to viruses, this does not mean that it is immune.

Antivirus solutions for Linux, however, are usually paid for business and are rarely for private individuals, this is due to the fact that Linux-based operating systems are rarely used by the average user, generally more alert and more attentive to their browsing habits than, for example, the average Windows user.

Here we cannot talk about the classic solutions.

However Linux systems, especially those based on Ubuntuhave the possibility of being able to install an antivirus via terminal (so-called “command line”): the name of this antivirus is ClamAV.

If you want to install it there are various tutorials on the internet, they exist a series of commands that allow its installation.

There is nothing else you need to know.

Antivirus in conclusion

Regardless of the platform, as you could see there is no single solution to the problem of viruses, which compared to a decade ago, were mostly present on Windows and at most Android.

The important thing is that you, dear user, understand how to move in this world that is very often more bound by clichés than by proven realities.

Films and TV series are largely responsible for these clichés, in which any virus has graphics to rival RTX technology, where there seem to be no deceptive links and bad habits.

“Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach him to fish and you will feed him for life“(Chinese saying)

This is to say that this article (like the others) does not serve to feed you for a day, but to teach you to fish in the great sea that is the internet.