John McAfee is dead. The antivirus software guru was found lifeless in a prison cell in Spain. There is a suspicion as to the cause of death.

Barcelona – John McAfee is considered a pioneer in antivirus software. Now the computer specialist has been found dead in a prison in Spain *. This is reported by the Spanish newspapers, among others El Mundo and El Pais citing the judicial authorities and the police of Catalonia. The 75-year-old was discovered lifeless in his cell in Barcelona. The circumstances of the death are being investigated, it is also stated. The Ministry of Justice assumes a suicide. An autopsy should bring clarity.

John McAfee faced several years imprisonment in the US for tax offenses

It was only on Wednesday that Spain’s highest court approved the extradition of McAfee to the USA *. The inventor of the anti-virus software of the same name was to be brought to court in the United States of America for fraud with cryptocurrencies and conspiracy to launder money. If convicted, he would face years of imprisonment and heavy fines. In August 2019, US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was also found dead in a prison cell.

US investigators accused McAfee and his adviser and bodyguard, who were also indicted, of having swindled millions of dollars through swindles with cryptocurrencies. The two are charged on a total of seven counts, each of which has a maximum prison sentence of five to 20 years, according to the Justice Ministry.

John McAfee caused a sensation with an adventurous escape

McAfee founded the anti-virus software company named after him, McAfee, in the 1980s, from which he retired in the 1990s. In 2012, McAfee made headlines for an adventurous jungle escape when he was searched for following the murder of his neighbor in Belize. The disappearance of Tengelmann boss Karl-Erivan Haub is one more mystery. He has since been pronounced dead. (mt / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

