The Guarantor Authority starts a proceeding against Google and Alphabet. The multinational search engine company is willing to collaborate

L’Antitrust he took it out on GoogleThe Competition and Market Authority has launched a preliminary investigation procedure towards the multinational at the head of the most used search engine in the world and its parent company Alphabet. The problem detected by the Antitrust concerns the sending of the request for consent to “connection” of the services offered. This request, as stated in a note, “would in fact appear not to provide relevant information (or would provide incomplete and imprecise information) regarding the real effect that the consent produces on Google’s use of personal data of users. The same critical issues would exist regarding the variety and quantity of Google services, with respect to which a ‘combined’ and ‘crossed’ use of personal data may take place, and regarding the possibility of modulating (and therefore also limiting) consent only to some services”.

According to the Authority, moreover, “Google would use techniques and methods of submitting the request for consent, and also of building the mechanisms for collecting the consent itself, which could condition the freedom of choice of the average consumer. The customer would in fact be induced to make a commercial decision that he would not have otherwise taken, by consenting to the combined and cross-referenced use of his personal data among the plurality of services offered”. From Google a dry answerbut productive: “We will analyze the details of this case and cooperate with the Authority“, a spokesperson said.