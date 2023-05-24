Antitrust: preliminary investigation into FIGC for alleged abuse of dominant position

The Competition and Market Authority started apreliminary investigation against the Italian Football Federation (Figc) For alleged abuse of a dominant position in the’organization of recreational-amateur competitions in the youth sector. The FIGC is the main operator in the sector thanks to the special and exclusive powers of regulation and coordination in the activity of football conferred by CONI.

Antitrust, the disputes against the FIGC

First theThe Authority disputes the act of 3 March against the FIGC with which a significant number of Amateur Sports Associations (Asd) and related managers, affiliated to the Federation, have been referred to the Interregional Federal Prosecutor for not having requested prior authorization to participate in tournaments organized in Campania in the 2021-2022 season by some Bodies of Sports Promotion (Eps).

Furthermore, according to the Antitrust, the FIGC would have inserted – in the official press releases for the Youth and Scholastic Sector – some provisions which require the Eps-Figc agreement (2021-2022 season) and the prior authorization for the organization of recreational-amateur youth tournaments (2022-23 season), which do not appear find foundation in the Eps Regulation approved by Coni. In particular, the provisions appear to illegitimately limit the organizational freedom of the Eps, who thus have fewer opportunities to plan recreational-amateur youth events. Today, the Authority’s officials carried out inspections in the national and Campania offices of the FIGC and FIGC-School Youth Sector with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza.

