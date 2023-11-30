ROME. Immediate stop to the transfer of accounts from Intesa Sanpaolo to Isybank. This was decided by the Competition and Market Authority which adopted a precautionary measure against the bank led by Carlo Messina to prevent account holders who do not provide their express consent from switching to the digital bank. A measure that comes after the opening of the investigation announced last November 2 when the Antitrust explained that it had received over two thousand reports.

On the other hand, with the birth of Isybank, opened in mid-June, the first banking group had clearly explained that the objective was to become the digital market leader. The automatic transfer of part of the accounts, however, would not be lawful – at least according to the competition guarantor.

The operation, at the moment, concerned around 300 thousand customers out of a total of 2.4 million that Intesa Sanpaolo intends to transfer to Isybank. For the Authority, however, the transfer was envisaged in ways that did not comply with the provisions of the Consumer Code.

«In fact – we read in the Antitrust note – as a result of the transfer, the account holders concerned would no longer have been able to access the branch or internet banking via personal computers and would have had to carry out banking operations only via the App. Furthermore, the new accounts current conditions foresee different economic conditions and the loss of previously available services (for example: virtual cards for making secure online purchases, bank cheques, access to mortgage contracts). These essential changes to the contracts previously stipulated were unilaterally imposed without the customers’ prior consent to the transfer having been requested.”

In the Isybank group’s plans it should have been the answer to the 4 million customers who mainly use digital banking services and are oriented towards mobile banking, «but our objective is much more ambitious. We want to become number one in the sector. Like Intesa Sanpaolo in the traditional sector”, explained in June Antonio Valitutti, the former general manager of Hype called to lead Isybank.

And again, the communications relating to the transition to Isybank «were transmitted to customers in the archive section of the Intesa Sanpaolo App without adopting measures that encouraged their reading (for example, push notifications and pop-ups) and did not suggest that in this way customers could have opposed the move. Finally, the communications relating to the economic conditions envisaged by the new current account and the services no longer included had not been adequately indicated”.

For these reasons, the Authority has provided that the two banks, following “clear and exhaustive” information on the characteristics of the new Isybank account, assign account holders a suitable deadline to provide their express consent to the transfer. In this way, those who declare themselves against it will have the right to maintain their previous current account under the same conditions. Finally, within 10 days, the Antitrust Authority indicates, Intesa Sanpaolo and Isybank will have to communicate to the Authority the measures adopted to comply with the precautionary measure.

A communication that will be crucial for the growth of Isybank, destined to be one of the pillars of the group’s 2022-2025 business plan which provides for 5 billion euros of investments in technology and growth of the group: of these, over 650 million are intended in Isybank. «From incumbent we have become challengers – said Messina at the presentation – but the others do not have our strength. And they don’t have our people. Artificial intelligence is useful, but human genius is needed to create a new bank in 12 months.”