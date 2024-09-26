The AGCM accuses Amica Chips and Pata of having agreed to keep prices high in the private label crisps market

THE’Competition and Market Authority has started an investigation against Friend Chips And Potato for an alleged restrictive heading of competition in relation to the production and marketing of french fries with brand private on behalf of large-scale retail chains such as Esselunga, Carrefour, Coop, Conad, Lidl, Aldi, MD And Penny. According to a source within the AGCM, the two companies would have agreed to divide the clientele and thus maintain prices at a level above the competitive one.

The AGCM officials in collaboration with the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza They carried out inspections at the main locations of Friend Chipif Potato and against another individual believed to be in possession of information useful for the investigation.