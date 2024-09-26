The AGCM accuses Amica Chips and Pata of having agreed to keep prices high in the private label crisps market

THE’Competition and market authority has started an investigation against Chips friend And Pata for an alleged anti-competition agreement regarding the production and marketing of french fries with brand private on behalf of large-scale retail chains such as Esselunga, Carrefour, Coop, Conad, Lidl, Aldi, MD And Penny. According to what was reported by a source within the Agcm, the two companies would have agreed to divide their customers and thus keep prices at a higher than competitive level.

Agcm officials in collaboration with the Special Antitrust Unit of the Financial Police have carried out inspections at the main offices of Friend Chipif Pata and against another person deemed to be in possession of useful elements for the investigation.