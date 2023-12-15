Antitrust, designer pandoro: fine for Chiara Ferragni and Balocco

The Antitrust fined the companies Fenice and Tbs Crew, which manage the brands and rights relating to Chiara Ferragni, for 400 thousand euros and 675 thousand euros respectively, and Balocco for 420 thousand euros. The Authority accuses the three companies of having implemented an unfair commercial practice for having advertised the “Pandoro Pink Christmas”, “designed” by Chiara Ferragni, “leaving consumers to understand that, by purchasing it, they would have contributed to a donation to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin to purchase a new machine for the therapeutic treatment of children suffering from Osteosarcoma and Ewing's Sarcoma”.



“The companies Fenice and Tbs Crew – continues the Antitrust – have collected over 1 million euros as compensation for the license of Ms. Ferragni's trademarks and for the creation of advertising content without paying anything to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin “.

According to the Antitrust, “the incorrect practice was divided into various forms of conduct: making people believe, in the press release presenting the initiative, that by purchasing the “Pandoro Pink Christmas” at a price of over 9 euros, instead of around 3 euros .70 of the non-branded pandoro, consumers would have contributed to the donation which, in reality, had already been made by Balocco alone, in a fixed amount, in May 2022, therefore many months before the launch of the initiative, which took place in November 2022; have spreadthrough the cartouche affixed to each individual pandoro “designed” by Ferragni, information suitable to corroborate the – untrue – circumstance that the purchase of the product would have contributed to the advertised donation; having published posts and stories on Mrs. Ferragni's social channels in which it was implied that by buying the “Pandoro Pink Christmas” you could contribute to the donation and that Mrs. Ferragni participated directly in the donation, circumstances that turned out to be untrue, despite her companies ' had grossed over 1 million euros”.

Furthermore, the Authority considered that even the price of “designer” pandoro, which was offered for sale to the public at a price equal to approximately two and a half times the price of the classic Pandoro Balocco, contributed “to misleading consumers by strengthening their perception of being able to contribute to the donation by purchasing the “Pandoro Pink Christmas “”. Finally, the Antitrust judges that this practice “has considerably limited the freedom of choice of consumers by leveraging their sensitivity towards charitable initiatives, in particular those in aid of children suffering from serious illnesses, violating the duty of professional diligence pursuant to of article 20 of the Consumer Code and integrating an unfair commercial practice, characterized by elements of deceptiveness pursuant to articles 21 and 22 of the Consumer Code”.

