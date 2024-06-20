The DR doesn’t agree and disputes everythingAntitrust AGCOM which concluded the investigation which requires it to pay a fine of 6 million euros, together with the subsidiary DR Service & Partsfor two unfair commercial practices (the text of the provision), one of which coincided with a notable increase in sales of the DR and EVO brands in Italy. DR Automobiles would have “deceptively” indicated Italy as the place of production of DR and EVO cars, actually produced in China while, as is widely known, part of the final setup, related finishes and customizations are completed in the Molise area. Furthermore, the two companies, according to the Antitrust, did not guarantee an adequate supply of spare parts nor adequate after-sales assistance.

Among other things, however, it must be remembered that the problem of finding spare parts in certain periods, such as those post covid, it affected not only DR but also other well-known automotive brands, see BMW tire pressure sensor case or BMW steering gear oil pipes for example. All you have to do is do some targeted research online and you will discover how this problem of the availability of mechanical and bodywork spare parts has been much more widespread than you might imagine.

DR reply to the Antitrust

“We fully contest the AGCM provision which we are about to challenge, confident of a total reversal – the words of Massimo Di Risiofounder and president of the DR Automobiles Group – the company is solid and is able to support even a possible, however unlikely, confirmation of the sanction. We continue to run, as we are used to doing”.

“During the procedure, DR offered maximum availability, proposing tangible commitments aimed at remedying the concerns expressed by the Authority, which however were not accepted by the latter. On the merits, DR observes that the relocation to the Far East of part of the production of cars (common practice in the automotive sector) marketed by DR Automobiles Groupe has never been hidden from the public, as demonstrated by numerous press articles and television reports, as well as by information disclosed through the group’s official web and social channels.

Massimo Di Risio, founder and president of the DR Automobiles Group

At the same time, the advertising campaigns never intended to publicize a claimed complete manufacturing of cars in Italy, but rather to underline the strong bond of the automotive group with our country and the Molise region from a proprietary and historical point of view. In addition to highlighting the important phases that take place in the Macchia d’Isernia (IS) HQ in terms of research and development, design, planning, addition of functionality, finishing and completion of the cars marketed. All aspects that have not been adequately valorised by the AGCM provision. DR Automobiles Groupe intends, in any case, to increase the production phases in Italy, expanding its industrial center in Macchia d’Isernia with a new production plant, with a view to developing new models, including fully electric ones.

The final assemblies of the DR are completed at the DR factory in Macchia d’Isernia

As regards the conduct sanctioned in terms of after-sales assistance, the AGCM challenged the DR Group on the waiting times suffered by some consumers for the repair of their cars, failing to consider that this was derived from the objective unavailability of some spare parts due to the well-known disruption to the automotive sector supply chain that occurred in the post-pandemic period. A situation common to the entire sector and in any case now in the absorption phase, as demonstrated by the data recorded by the Group as early as 2023 and further improved in the first quarter of 2024, which show average delivery times for spare parts of just over 2 days.

The Antitrust also ordered companies to communicate within sixty days the measures adopted to put an end to these practices.

