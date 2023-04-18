L‘Antitrustthe Competition and Market Guarantor Authority, has launched an investigation into the companies of the group Enel X Way about the electric car charging. For entities operating as CPO Charging Point OperatorEnel X Way Italia and Ewiva (the latter a joint venture with the Volkswagen group dedicated to the development of higher power infrastructures), it seems that a dominant position which is contested on the installation and management of the columns for electric recharging on the national territory.

The Antitrust is investigating Enel X’s activities regarding the management of charging infrastructure for electric cars. In particular ad Enel X Way Srl, Enel X Way Italia Srl and Ewiva Ltd is disputed a abuse of dominant position consisting of wholesale prices that are too high which in fact lead to a compression of margins for other operators who resell electricity to their customers when they are roaming, or when they draw electricity through their APPs, other than that of Enel X Way.

Enel X would practice wholesale prices too high (so-called roaming tariffs, within the interoperability contracts with the various MSPs) with a high cost of electricity that other operators have to bear and such as to allow minimal profitability.

According to the Authority, this would happen both with reference to consumer prices charged at retail and – and even more – with reference to the so-called “packages” or “flat offers” which allow you to withdraw a certain number of monthly kWh to a predetermined total amount.

This conduct appears suitable for excluding MSP operators currently active from the market ea limit the entry of other non-integrated operators who might be interested in this developing market, but also for the possible offer of new services in support of electric mobility of an innovative nature.

In its reply to the Antitrust investigation, Enel X Way states that it has always acted in full compliance with the rules: “The proceeding concerns the alleged compression of the margins of competing operators in the market for recharging services for electric cars via columns positioned in places open to the public. In this regard, the companies specify that they have supported the development of electric mobility in Italy, guaranteeing sustainable costs for operators and competitive prices in the interest of end customers compatibly with a difficult market context determined by strong volatility in energy prices in the course of 2022.

In fact, this market dynamic has conditioned the pricing policies of all operators and substantially eroded the margins of all operators on the market, including Enel X Way, and not only those who have reported an alleged abuse of position to the Authority . The companies are therefore confident of being able to demonstrate the full legitimacy and correctness of their work during the preliminary discussions with the Authority’s offices”.

Excessive kWh cost on FAST DC columns

A separate investigation, the excessive cost of the kWh remains evident, above all at the FAST DC columns where users to recharge their electric car, without FLAT subscriptions, are forced to pay the kWh at a decidedly high price, well €0.89/€0.99 against a decidedly lower average cost of electricity on the market, where the price of the average monthly PUN (cost kWh) has now dropped to around 0.17/0.18 € x kWh. When is the reduction?

