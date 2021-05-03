Los Angeles (AFP)

Greek Yannis Antitokunembo achieved his highest goal-scoring average this season in the NBA, after returning from injury, scoring 49 points for his team, the Milwaukee Bucks, to give him a victory over the Brooklyn Nets 117-114, despite Kevin Durant’s brilliance with 42 points, while the Los Angeles Lakers lost him. The third in a row.

The Greek, the best player in the league in the past two seasons, who recovered from a sprain in his right ankle, defeated Durant in the Eastern Province match between the two teams that have scored the most in the league.

Antitokounembo said after the match: “The image that I created is what I want to move forward with. It doesn’t matter if I scored 49 points, I don’t care. What matters to me is how I calmed down, and how I managed to find my teammates.”

He added, “What if I missed one, two, three, and was able to go back and try again? This is what I know I can do.”

Antitokounembo scored 21 shots out of 36, in addition to eight rebounds, while his colleague Chris Middleton finished with “Double Double” with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

For his part, Durant equaled his highest average in the season with 42 points, while he scored 10 rebounds for the benefit of Nets, who is trying to pounce and stick to the top, during the final boilers of the regular season.

But Antitokounembo assured that he was not in a scoring duel with Durant, and had only tried to focus on the strengths of his game.

“He is one of the best goalscorers ever in this match,” he said. “If I tried to keep up with him, he would score 70 points. I was able to calm down and get to my position.” I stayed tough. ‘

The two teams will meet again Tuesday night in Milwaukee, in a competition many see as a glimpse of what the knockout stages will be.

For their part, Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and Landry Chamitt 17 for the Lents, who have won four of his past six matches.

On the other hand, Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry scored a total of 76 points, keeping the Toronto Raptors’ hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds after their victory over the troubled Los Angeles Lakers, who saw their star LeBron James exit in the fourth quarter of the match.

Siakam ended the match with 39 points, “his highest this season” and 13 rebounds, while Laurie scored 37 points and 11 assists in the match that brought together the two teams who had won the league during the past two seasons in a row.

The Lakers have lost six of their last seven games, and now knows that returning James to the squad is not the answer at all.

James scored six out of 11 shots, and came out with 19 points after 28 minutes, but the 36-year-old lost the ball “Turn Over” five times in his second match, after missing twenty games for a right ankle injury he suffered on March 20.

James left the game in the middle of the fourth quarter and never came back.

“He was in some pain,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “We decided not to let him enter again, and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

With this victory, the Raptors are nearly two and a half games behind the Washington Wizards in the battle for a qualifying 10th place in the Eastern District.

In a second match, Boston Celtics players Jaylyn Brown and Jason Taitum did not finish the match that their team lost to the Portland Trailblazers 129-119, after bumping into each other in the last minute of the fourth quarter.

The collision happened while they were trying to repel an onslaught of Trail Blazers, but Taitum later said his injuries were not serious.

In San Antonio, Ben Simmons scored a basket in the last second of the game, while Joel Embiid scored 34 points and 12 rebounds, as their team, the Philadelphia 76ers, beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-111 after the extension.