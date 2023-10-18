Antisemitism | The war in Gaza has increased anti-Jewish acts in Germany – there was an attempt to burn down a synagogue in Berlin

During October, significantly more anti-Semitic incidents were recorded than at the same time last year.

With anti-Semitism has no place in Germany, assured the Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday after a nighttime firebomb attack on a synagogue in Berlin.

“Attacks on Jewish offices, violent unrest in our streets – this is contemptuous, disgusting and unacceptable,” Scholz said on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

In Berlin’s Mitte district, two masked men threw petrol bottles at a synagogue and a Jewish activity center on Wednesday morning at 3:45 am. However, the fuel bottles went off before they could cause any damage.

Anti-Semitic in other words, anti-Jewish acts have increased significantly in Germany throughout October, reported Saksalaislehti Die Zeit on Wednesday.

The growth of anti-Semitism is obviously linked to the terrorist attack by the extremist organization Hamas and the subsequent war in Gaza.

The Rias organization, which maps manifestations of anti-Semitism, has recorded a total of 202 anti-Jewish cases since October 7, Die Zeit reports. This is about 2.5 times the amount compared to the same time last year.

As typical as an example, Rias mentioned last Sunday’s demonstration of a thousand people in Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz, which demanded the destruction of the state of Israel and praised the terrorist attacks of Hamas.

Late on Tuesday evening in Berlin, pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed with the police, reports news agency AFP. Many German cities have banned pro-Palestine demonstrations due to fear of violence. However, they are pending in, for example, Munich, he says Süddeutsche Zeitung -magazine.

The Muslim community in Munich is obviously in a state of severe ferment, Süddeutsche estimates. The same applies to Germany as a whole, where there are more than five million Muslims.

of Israel support demonstrations have been disrupted. Quiet moments have been interrupted by shouts and participants have been spat on, says Die Zeit.

The Rias organization considers cases where stars of David are painted on the walls of Jewish families’ houses to be particularly threatening.

About 200,000 Jews live in Germany.