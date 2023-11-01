PARIS. In Europe the ghost of anti-Semitism is once again causing fear, especially after the outbreak of the latest crisis between Israel and Hamas. In recent days, a series of incidents of hatred and intolerance against Jewish communities have occurred in several countries of the Old Continent, which have led the authorities to increase security levels. Like those recorded in these last hours in the Trastevere district of Rome, where four stumbling blocks were blackened, dedicated to Aurelio Spagnoletto and Giacomo, Eugenio and Michele Ezio Spizzichino, deported to the concentration camps of Mauthausen and Auschwitz between 1944 and 1945.

In Vienna, however, this night the Jewish section of the central cemetery was set on fire, while swastikas were found on the external walls. An investigation was opened into the case, while Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer “firmly condemned the attack”, underlining that “anti-Semitism has no place” in Austrian society. A case that does not appear to be isolated: “The number of anti-Semitic incidents in Austria has increased considerably in recent weeks. It must stop!”, President Alexander Van der Bellen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A trend that is also recorded in France, at least according to the data released on Monday by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who announced 819 anti-Semitic acts and 414 arrests which occurred from October 7, the date of the Hamas attack on Israel, to today. “I want to say to the French of Jewish faith that “they are protected by the Republic”, explained the minister, recalling that 11 thousand agents were deployed throughout the territory. But tension remains high, especially after the Stars of David found on the walls of various neighborhoods of Paris and in some municipalities in the suburbs in recent days. According to what “BfmTv” reports, a Moldovan couple present irregularly in France was stopped on 27 October on suspicion of having drawn about fifteen Stars of David. The authors, however, are many, at least according to the types of graffiti. France is therefore keeping its eyes open, as demonstrated by the investigation opened by the Paris Police Prefecture after a video circulated on social media depicting a group of people chanting anti-Semitic and Nazi chants in the subway.

Tension remains high on the other side of the Channel too: in October alone, 408 anti-Semitic acts were reported in London, compared to the 28 found in the same month of 2022. Isolated but still worrying acts, like that of the man who last weekend he was arrested in the British capital for shouting “God damn the Jews!”.

In Germany, the director of internal intelligence Thomas Haldenwang told Spiegel that, again since October 7, 1,800 anti-Semitic crimes have occurred. Among the most serious ones is the Molotov cocktail recently thrown at a synagogue in Berlin.

A regurgitation that takes away sleep from the Old Continent, worried by the return of one of the darkest periods of the last century.