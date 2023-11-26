Antisemitism | Media: Elon Musk will meet the Israeli president on Monday

According to Israeli media, Musk would also meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Prime Minister’s Office has not confirmed the meeting.

of Israel president Isaac Herzog meet the billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s on Monday in Israel. Among other things, they reported on the matter Reuters and The Guardian. According to the media, Musk will also meet with family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. According to The Guardian, Musk has not commented on the meeting.

According to the office of the Israeli president, Herzog plans to emphasize the need to combat anti-Semitism online at the meeting. According to the Israeli Channel 12, Musk would also meet with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. The Prime Minister’s Office has not confirmed the meeting.

Netanyahu met Musk in September in California. At the time, the prime minister urged Musk to find a balance between protecting freedom of speech and combating hate speech. Musk commented at the time that he was against anti-Semitism and anything that “promotes hatred and conflict”, according to The Guardian. According to Musk, the messaging service X does not promote hate speech.

Several major advertisers have so far pulled out of messaging service X after Musk, who owns the service, was seen as endorsing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. According to the Media Matters organization, the device manufacturer Apple and the media companies Disney, Paramount and Lionsgate have suspended advertising.

In X, Musk expressed his support for a message that appeared to spread a conspiracy theory that Jews were bringing immigrants to Western countries to undermine the white supremacy. Musk’s actions were condemned all the way to the White House.

X also received criticism after Media Matters found that content from large advertisers had been published on the platform in connection with pro-Nazi messages from extremist users.

BILLIONAIRE ENTREPRENEUR Musk has been suspected of having anti-Jewish sentiments in the past, when he has, for example, attacked a Jewish billionaire repeatedly slandered by conspiracy theorists George Soros against. Musk has also threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which defends Jews, because the organization has reported on the growth of anti-Semitism in the X service.

Musk bought the messaging service X, formerly known as Twitter, in late 2022.