Antisemitism | Elon Musk, accused of anti-Semitism, visited Auschwitz-Birkenau

Musk has been trying to clean up his reputation after angering Jews on the X messaging service late last year.

American billionaire Elon Musk visited Nazi Germany's former Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp in Poland on Monday, Reuters reports.

Last November, Musk published a message considered anti-Semitic on his messaging service X. At the time, Musk's actions were condemned all the way to the White House. President Joe Biden the administration condemned Musk's views as “creepy”.

Many advertisers also left X after the Tesla billionaire's post. Musk later apologized for his communication, but accused advertisers who turned their backs on his messaging service on extortion.

According to the European Jewish organization EJA, Musk was accompanied in Auschwitz-Birkenau by the chairman of the organization, a rabbi Menachem Margolinan American journalist Ben Shapiro and holocaust survivor Gideon Lev.

According to EJA's spokesperson, Musk laid a wreath at the memorial site and participated in a short memorial ceremony.

Musk is scheduled to speak at a conference on anti-Semitism in Krakow later Monday.

Musk also tried to clean up his reputation in November, when he visited Israel and met the country's president by Isaac Herzog and the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During his visit to Israel, Musk said that he opposes anti-Semitism and emphasized that X does not want to promote hate speech.

An estimated six million Jews died in the Holocaust carried out by Nazi Germany. More than a million people were murdered in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp alone.