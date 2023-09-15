Antiquities | Art treasures stolen from Italy were found in an Australian museum

Among other things, an ancient amphora, a fish plate and a Roman marble head were found to be stolen.

Italian the police found stolen art treasures in the museum of an Australian university, reports news agency AFP. This was revealed, for example, in a vase from 530 B.C.E.

The Australian National University (ANU) said on Friday it was working with Italian detectives to get the items returned.

The amphora vase is 2500 years old.

Robbed among the treasures was a 2,500-year-old amphora depicting the Greek Heracles fighting the Nemean lion.

Italian police found an old Polaroid photo in a vase while investigating an unnamed art thief. The police came to believe that the vase had been looted before being sent to Australia. The university said it bought the vase at a Sotheby’s auction in 1984.

The Italian police also identified a red fish plate from the Apulia region in southeastern Italy as stolen.

The smuggler of the fish plate was tracked down David Holland Swinglerwho had acquired artifacts from illegal excavations, the museum’s curator Georgia Pike-Rowney tells AFP. Known as a culinary expert, Swingler smuggled the goods into the United States hidden among bundles of pasta and other Italian dishes, Pike-Rowney adds.

A Roman marble head was found in the university’s own investigations. It belonged to a separate collection owned by the Vatican.

“The ancients there have been discussions about the repatriation of objects in recent years, as institutions around the world struggle to justify historical collecting practices,” Pike-Rowney tells AFP.

According to him, the university wants to be at the forefront of the practices by which treasures are returned and repatriated.

The Italian government has agreed to loan the vase and fish plate to an Australian university until they are returned sometime in the future.