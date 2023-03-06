Antique | A chandelier bought inexpensively from an antique store was sold for 3.3 million euros

A chandelier by the Swiss visual artist Alberto Giacometti was sold at Christie’s auction in London.

5.3. 17:53 | Updated 5.3. 20:57

Swiss the sculptor Alberto Giacometti the unique chandelier was sold for 3.3 million euros (2.9 million pounds) at Christie’s auction in London earlier this week. At one time only £250 had been paid for the lamp.

They write about it CNN and The Guardian.

British visual artist John Craxton banged a chandelier while passing a London antique shop in the 1960s. He guessed that the lamp was a creation of the renowned visual artist Giacometti.

The extremely rare lamp in question was manufactured in the 1940s. Craxton speculated that the chandelier was originally acquired by his late friend, an art collector Peter Watson. Craxton hung the chandelier in his London home, where he kept it for 50 years.

Before Craxton’s home, the chandelier has illuminated at least the lobby of the culture magazine Horizon. Peter Watson was one of the owners of the magazine.

Craxton died in 2009. His estate put the chandelier up for auction.

Alberto Giacometti (1901–1966) sculptures are known for elongated and shadowy figures. His art showed influences from impressionism, cubism and surrealism.

Giacometti’s sculptures have been sold at auction for over one hundred million euros, which makes his works the most expensive auctioned sculptures in the world. In 2018, another Giacometti chandelier was sold for over ten million euros.

In Finland, his works belong to the collections of the Sara Hildén Art Museum, the Didrichsen Art Museum and the State Art Museum.

Correction 5.3. 20:56: The story lacked the information that Alberto Giacometti’s works are also in the collections of the Didrichsen Art Museum in Finland.