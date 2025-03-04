Antipheminism is imposed on x: more than half of the messages about equality are to attack it

55.5% of discourse related to gender equality in X It is already antifminist. This is, at least, in a sample of 12 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, United States, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and the Dominican Republic), according to the investigation that LLYC has carried out, a consultant specialized in communication.

The complex path of men who decide to ‘detoxify’ of the ‘light’ groups: “now ashamed”

It is one of the main conclusions of the report that has made public this Tuesday, in which 8.5 million messages released on the social network have been analyzed during 2024 in different countries: although when the results expand the countries the countries report differences from each other, on average, more than half of the speech in X (formerly Twitter) It is already contrary to feminism.

“The conversation about equality has been kidnapped. What could be an open and constructive dialogue has become a battlefield, ”he interpreted The report Published by the consultant, who emphasizes that “beyond diagnosis, this study is also a call to action.” We face, they assure, a new paradigm, driven by a gap fed by algorithms that amplify the most radical speeches. The messages that caricaturize feminism and feed a rejection narrative are being imposed, the study points out.

The study confirms that in countries where feminism has a greater presence on the public agenda, conversation is more diverse and moderate. On the other hand, in the territories with less discussion about equality, background discourse becomes more aggressive and dominant

Where antifeminism has more weight is in the Dominican Republic: it monopolizes 82% of the speech and is more than double the feminist. In this country, as well as in Ecuador or Mexico, the reactionary narrative has increased 30% in the last three years. Spain turns out to be the least, but with equally high data: 45% of the published messages are contrary to feminism, despite the fact that in our country, as in Panama and Brazil, the anti -feminist conversation has decreased in the last triennium, with a decrease of 31% on average.

The less there is talk of feminism, the more the counterpart is imposed

From Llyc they also wondered if talking less about feminism in X favors a decrease in this type of reactionary discourse, which seeks to delegitimize the struggle for equality. According to the data obtained, the answer is not. “In those countries where feminist discourse has lost relevance, anti -feminist voices have occupied that void imposing narratives that distort reality,” they warn in the report.

The study confirms that in countries where feminism has a greater presence on the public agenda, conversation is more diverse and moderate. On the other hand, in the territories with less discussion about equality, background discourse becomes more aggressive and dominant. In countries where the volume of feminist conversation has increased in the last three years, such as Panama, Brazil and Spain, polarization has decreased by 15%. On the other hand, in the territories where the feminist conversation has fallen, such as Ecuador, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, hate discourse has grown by up to 30%.

“Inverse discrimination”

But what is really said in each of these groups? Contrafeminist messages have a strong political burden and four out of five are “politicized”, as defined by the report to refer to that they are related to user communities led directly by politicians who fly an anti -rights discourse such as Donald Trump or Javier Milei.

Another of the results is that those social media profiles that embrace feminism tend to argue their reasons in a more elaborate way: 10% more than the background communities.

Another conclusions is that those social media profiles that embrace feminism tend to argue their reasons in a more elaborate way: 10% more than background communities, which generally present more direct and less argued responses. “While feminism is based on verifiable data and rigorous analysis, the background sectors promote the idea of ​​an alleged ‘reverse discrimination’ that victimizes men, ignoring existing structural inequalities,” they highlight from the consultant.

As Jordi Bonet-Martí points out in the study, Doctor in Social Psychology from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​the background communities resort to the “manipulation of statistics to hold their speech, presenting decontextualized figures.”

The feminist discourse, more moderate

In addition to varied, feminist messages are “more moderate” than the background, analia the study. In Spain, for example, moderate pro-items cover seven times more volume of messages than moderate and skeptical backgroundists. “In 60% of countries, the analysis reflects diverse feminist communities, which favors a greater variety of opinions and contributes to a lower tension,” they highlight.

In the counterpart the radicality dominates. In fact, those profiles that, in the first instance are presented as “skeptics” to feminism, tend to radicalize later. “Within what we call background community in conversation on social networks, we see that 98% of profiles have ‘radicalized’ opinions and only 2% could recover interest in equality,” they point out. That last 2% of skeptics, in addition, has a 1.6 times more likely to polarize towards the anti -pattern side and to radicalize their speech than to lean towards more moderate positions.

Among what we call background community in conversation on social networks, we see that 98% of profiles have ‘radicalized’ opinions and only 2% could recover interest in equality

From Llyc they explain that this risk is higher in countries where background communities are more concentrated, such as Spain, Chile, Colombia, the United States and Argentina. Unlike feminism, the background community is characterized by its homogeneity and ideological rigidity.

Study data reveal that in Chile, Spain and the United States, more than 75% of antifminist speeches come from highly concentrated communities, where there are hardly any internal differences. “This means that, while feminism encourages internal debate, counterfeminism is a monolithic block, with a unique narrative based on the denial of inequality and delegitimization of feminism,” Llyc explains in his analysis.

Feminism as a threat

However, 33% of the messages that come from the anti-letter community believe that feminism is radical. On the other hand, 17% appeal to the fact that the feminist movement threatens traditional pillars such as family, birth, marriage or interpersonal relationships. And another 15% argue that feminism distorts “female nature”, by promoting an identity that, according to them, dismantles the hierarchy of values ​​that should govern the life of women.

Likewise, 8% of the messages issued by those who reject feminism associate it with advantages in the workplace and legal, such as equality quotas, and perceive them as a preferential treatment instead of a tool to correct structural inequalities.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: “Men need to read more about women’s lives”





“Other clear examples are the erroneous perception of an outrage in the judicial system towards women and the stigma of false complaints. Specifically, 18% of anti -feminist messages in Spain, twice more than average. Although, according to the memory of the State Attorney General of 2023, there were only two convictions for false complaint in Spain of a total of 199,282 causes of gender violence, which represents 0.001% of them, ”they point out. Finally, it highlights the belief that equality has already been reached and that current demands are false, unreal or even exaggerated and interested, something that reproduce 5% of the messages.