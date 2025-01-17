Who said smoothies are only for summer? It is true that with the heat we want to cool off with tasty drinksbut throughout the year we can enjoy fruits and vegetables They are a true delight. Now, for example, we have oranges or tangerines in the fruit store, two very hydrating fruits that are also rich in vitamin C.

The smoothie proposed by Chef Bosquet uses the orange as its star fruit, perfect for its amount of water (88.6 grams per 100 grams), vitamin C (50 mg) and calcium (36 mg). In addition, it is rich in potassium (200 mg), magnesium (12 mg) and phosphorus (28 mg).

Orange

1

1 Strawberries

3

3 fresh ginger

a small piece

a small piece Vegetable drink

a glass

This way you can prepare this delicious smoothie that you will want to make again and again. Few ingredients and a very simple step by step!

The first thing we will do is peel the orange. We separate it into several pieces and transfer it to the glass where we are going to blend. We take the strawberries, remove the green part and add them to the glass. We peel a piece of ginger, cut it into small pieces and put it in as well. We add a vegetable drink, because if we don’t drink it soon it may go bad with milk. Now we beat until there is a homogeneous liquid. Enjoy!

