The medals disputed in the disciplines of archery, wrestling, taekwondo and sailing, among others, they began to match the actions in the medal table of the National games, in which Valle remains in first place, after accumulating 28 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze.

The Vallecaucanos added six golds on the day, while Antioch, which partially occupies second place, rebounded with 11 golds on the fourth day of competitions, to reach a cumulative total of 21 golds, 17 silvers and 18 bronzes.

For its part, in the dispute for third place, Bogotá only added one gold, to reach six, the same amount as Santander, which won three golds in sailing and one in wrestling. The people of Bogotá have a cumulative total of six golds, eight silvers and 23 bronzes, compared to the six golds, four silvers and three bronzes of the people of Santander.

Another delegation that took off in the medal standings was Boyacá, which won three golds in taekwondo, to finish fifth, with three golds, one silver and two bronzes. In total, on the fourth day of the Eje Cafetero 2023 National Games, 31 gold medals were competed for, bringing the total to 75 so far.

Cundinamarca, Quindío and Risaralda, with two golds each, and Bolívar, Tolima, the Military Sports Federation, Huila and Norte de Santander, are the other teams with golds in the national competitions, which will have another day full of golds this Wednesday, November 15, with 36 in total .

