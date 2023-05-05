“Real world evidence studies on Covid have been fundamental because the impressive evolution of Covid and the change in variants have made the registration trials almost old, at a certain point, even a few months after the results were released. The transition from trials to the real world has made it possible to readapt the results of the various drugs and therapeutic solutions to the evolving scenario”. Thus Andrea Antinori, director of the clinical department of the Spallanzani Institute in Rome, speaking at the Impact Conference, “a border conference between infectious diseases and the basic sciences, in particular and virology – explains Antinori – in which a comparison between clinician and virologist to deal with old and new emergencies in the field of infectious diseases”.

“Paradoxically – he adds – we have data from real world evidence that is more up-to-date and on target, on the epidemiological scenario of the disease. These are large studies, carried out on registries of millions of people, which is impossible in the experimental phase. They are an important and effective complement to traditional regulatory clinical trials”.

“Moving from the experimental phase to clinical practice, new tools are needed – underlines the expert – On HIV, we have more than twenty years of experience of data from cohort-observational studies that flank the large registration trials, which remain the unsurpassed model of validation of new drugs at the regulatory level. In HIV – reflects Antinori – observational studies have taught us a great deal about the long-term safety of the therapy and its clinical application: outcomes that the registration studies have not explored”.

Returning to the themes of the annual event and now in its eighth edition, the expert observes that “Impact, in recent years was mainly focused on HIV and hepatitis viruses but, obviously, the Covid 19 pandemic has shifted, as in many other sectors, the attention of the scientific community on the disease. A substantial part – he continues – is dedicated to Sars-Cov2 and to all the various virological and clinical implications: characteristics of the virus, evolution, the pandemic phase, the transition to endemic, the characteristics of new drugs, antivirals, monoclonal antibodies and of all those are the tools to control this type of infection. On HIV, there are obviously the great topics of the disease: viral evolution, the part of multi-resistance, all that, in the field of clinical virology, is a matter of border and comparison between researchers and clinicians”, concludes Antinori.