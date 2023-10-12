Antinori will directly import and distribute its wines in the USA thanks to the new company “Vinattieri 1385”

THE Marchesi Antinori have announced the birth of “Vinattieri 1385“, the new company for the import and distribution of its wines in the United States, during the meeting organized in Bargino (best winery in the world in 2022) from Intesa Sanpaolo and chaired by Piero Antinorihonorary president of the group, together with his three daughters Albiera, Allegra And Alessia and the CEO Renzo Cotarella. The company moves around 1 and a half million bottles for a turnover of almost 80 million euros.

“The innovation as a direct import company will make us masters of our destiny, it will ensure even more visibility, a useful dimension to be attractive and the possibility of growth in products and turnover – states Cotarella – Ours is a message to the sector, one stimulus, we hope. For this type of investment, a very long-term vision is needed. It is an identity challenge for a family with strong historical roots.”

The company will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic wine in 2024 Tignanello and prepare a large acquisition in Napa Valley. “This is the most important operation of our long life. – began Piero Antinori – and it is the first time that a family company has purchased from an investment fund and not the other way around. We went in the opposite direction. Napa Valley it is the most important area for the production of quality wines at an international level and Italy was missing there. A challenging project made possible thanks to the assistance of Intesa Sanpaolo who believed in the project, demonstrating sensitivity to the territory and the sector. The watchwords were trust and vision of the development of an Italian company that wanted to internationalize”.

