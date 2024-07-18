Pharmacies, Antin evaluates the sale of Hippocrates

Antin Infrastructure Partners is considering selling a stake in the Hippocrates pharmacy chain, in which it invested in 2021. According to Il Sole 24 Ore, the French infrastructure group is actually considering divesting from its stake in Hippocrates, founded in 2018 by Davide Tavaniello and Rodolfo Guarino.

According to Pambianconews, Antin is reflecting on the timing of the operation, which could take place next autumn or at the beginning of 2025. Some investment banks have already started working on the company’s dossier, which isThe leading pharmaceutical retailer in Italy with 413 owned pharmacies under the Lafarmacia brand.

Currently, Hippocrates Holding is 80% owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, with the remaining 20% ​​owned by Davide Tavaniello and Rodolfo Guarino.