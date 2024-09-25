“Resistant infections especially in hospital, among cancer patients and those admitted to intensive care. Therapeutic progress and improvements in terms of survival risk being compromised by resistant bacteria”. This is how Nicola Silvestris, national secretary of Aiom, Italian Association of Medical Oncology and director of the complex structure of Medical Oncology Irccs of the “Giovanni Paolo II” Cancer Institute in Bari, during the talk ‘Antimicrobial resistance. The challenge of investing in research’, promoted by Adnkronos, describes “this clinical situation that does not only impact survival, but also the conditions and therefore the ‘timing’ of treatments: in some cases delaying them or preventing their start”.