To entertain myself, I picked up the memoirs of André Malraux, a book that I have decided a hundred times was not worth the effort of reading, because the characters, among whom are some of the main leaders of the 20th century, shrink to submit to the height disproportionate Malraux and say, timidly and always at the command of their interlocutor, everything that the author of this text wants them to say.

In the mid-sixties, when he had been General de Gaulle’s Minister of Cultural Affairs in the Fifth Republic for half a decade, Malraux made a long trip to the Far East, sent by the French head of state himself, apparently, to be cured. of some ailments caused, among other things, by alcohol and a very tense family life. That trip is the main reference point of the Antimemories, appeared in 1967, after several years without publishing books, although many of the things that Malraux tells or invents occurred before or after that journey, which serves as a framework for his memories and reflections. Because there is so much invention and vanity in the author that it is impossible to know what is true in his dialogues with Mao or with Nehru, in his meetings with de Gaulle, in his archaeological or historical explorations, and in his exploits during the Spanish Civil War (he contributed , through the French Government, to organize a squadron with French planes that he put at the disposal of the Republicans and that he commanded even though he did not know how to pilot or shoot), or as a member of the Resistance against the Nazis (to which It seems that he joined in 1944 and not, as he led us to believe, at the beginning of the decade), for which he received decorations.

For now, there is an indisputable feat: the singular adventure of searching, at the age of thirty-something, together with Captain Édouard Corniglion-Molinier and another companion, in the Yemeni desert, the kingdom of the Queen of Sheba, which is half fantastic – the least that can be said about her – who, in the mists, appears guiding this pair of characters and who acts here as a silent presence, always under the orders of Malraux, who takes and describes his muse in a dazzling way. . Malraux, a great admirer of the British TE Lawrence, has the passion for adventure of certain Europeans fascinated by worlds that are or seem exotic, and finds what he wants to find, whether it exists or not. Everything indicates that what was in the photographs he took from the plane that flew over the area of ​​Yemen where he believed he would find remains of the dead city of Queen Sheba was simply an oasis with some small houses and some ruins without the slightest relationship with the kingdom. biblical, although this is what matters least in the story of his adventure.

From there, everything is a singular descent in this book in which the main characters are, apparently, de Gaulle, Mao, Nehru, or much earlier legendary adventurers such as the Frenchman Marie-Charles David de Mayréna. But, in reality, the most important character is Malraux himself. The other characters refer to Malraux as a statue, and, in each recounting of his meetings with them, the author himself imparts—and listens to himself—a lesson that erases everything he says instantly, or that It is, at least, the effect of the endless monologues he inflicts on us. The author of The human condition Not only is he not interested in telling us about his private life, as confessional memoirs do, or what lies behind public life, as memoirs of public figures do, but he only seems interested in his own importance as a protagonist of historical events or in how the other protagonists, the really decisive ones, refer to what he says or the things he has done.

“What interests me in any man,” says Malraux, “is the human condition…and certain characteristics that express not so much an individual personality as his particular relationship with the world.” This phrase, which summarizes his vision of the characters he parades through the book and his way of approaching them, actually better describes his own role in these Antimemories, in which everything revolves around its impact on the historical events that touch it closely or its influence on the idea that its interlocutors have of the events in which they have participated or have been protagonists. At another point in the book, the author states something that seems like a justification for his obsession with historical grandiloquence: “What do I care about what matters only to me?” The result is a cumbersome and rhetorical, boring text that leads nowhere.

The best passages are those that have to do with the world of adventure that fascinated him so much, those crazy and extravagant explorers who risk their lives on adventures whose objective is not always clear because the journey is more important than the purpose. Call these types of characters “farfelus” and it is evident that he would have liked to be one of them, or that he tried at certain times to be one and, when he couldn’t, he invented that he had been one. Because for him the border between literature and reality was very confusing, as this book demonstrates.

But all this, which could have made for an exciting book, is lost among endless pages dedicated to his theories about historical events and his dialogues with leaders whom he makes say things that justify those theories. In all these long passages, there are no parentheses or differentiations, they all follow a stubborn and blind profile, at the service of Malraux and the occasional friend, for example Nehru and de Gaulle, who at times seem almost like his disciples. All the “disciples” are treated in the same style, in descriptions that are infinite and in which only at times is there any reference or reflection on oriental art, which the author liked so much, of interest.

How different the Minister of Cultural Affairs was in his ordinary efforts, when he inaugurated houses dedicated to culture and organized major exhibitions, and in the speeches he gave (not to mention, of course, his great novels). No one who has heard them has been able to forget them. I lived in Paris in those years and I remember the enormous impact they had. The funeral prayers, such as the one he gave on the occasion of the transfer of the ashes of Jean Moulin, hero of the Resistance, to the Pantheon, or during the funeral of le Corbusier, in the courtyard of the Louvre, shortly after returning from the trip to the Far East , in 1965, are literary gems.

But that was Malraux’s swan song, as these prove antimemories, appeared a few years after those speeches. Was he a genius? In a way yes. There is no doubt that The human condition, his novel about a failed communist rebellion in Shanghai is a masterpiece. And his speeches were not empty rhetoric, like those of so many politicians, but magnificent literature both in content and form. But, at the same time, he was a man who believed in his glory and cultivated that vanity to an exaggeration. The fiery speeches, which we will never forget, are the denial of these Antimemoriesin case anyone has been able to finish them, and they are proof that, in the final stage of his life, he surpassed himself by writing.

