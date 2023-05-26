The board of directors of Enad Global 7 said it has initiated the closure process of study Antimatter Games after “exploring various options”. Closure is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the year. Enad Global 7 is the parent company of Antimatter Games, the team responsible for award-winning Steam games such as Rising Storm and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, as well as the as yet unreleased IGI Origins.

The cuts are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to achieve group profitability. A formal process has been initiated involving employee consultation to try to achieve mitigation measures and an agreement with UK-based employees.

A company spokesperson said: “Management is continuing to work towards creating a more sustainable and predictable business. The Group has been evaluating several strategic options for AMG, including commissioned work, the sale of the studio and third-party publishing partnerships for IGI Origins , the title that AMG has been developing for the past few years. However, these efforts have not produced sufficient traction within the Group’s time frame. As a result, the board of directors has decided to limit further investments and proceed to close the studio.”

IGI Origins

It’s not clear if IGI Origins it will therefore be canceled if development ends before closure and the game is published or if other teams will be able to take over the reins of the project, even if this does not seem to be the case. You can watch the IGI Origins trailer here.