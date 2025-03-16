Antik AlbedaAntiques Fair, art and collecting galleries, is the active showcase of thousands of objects and works of art from the 18 engravings, etc. And he returns to his annual appointment (in his 42nd edition), from March 22 to 30, in Pavilion 6 of IFEMA MADRID.

This year’s call will host 78 exhibitors, who will show their proposals in an ideal space for collectors and art lovers and decoration, who can find unique pieces of other times, full of stories, memories and contrasts at very interesting prices, to which a great proposal for painting and sculpture of current artists is added. An experience of cultural, artistic and commercial immersion for all generations and pieces of all kinds and for all pockets (with an exclusive day of sale for professionals on Thursday, March 20 from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. and another open doors, on Tuesday 25, with free access to all visitors).

Diversity of proposals

The exhibition surface will host signatures such as Blixen Antiques & Home, specialized in French antiquities and northern Europe, or Ruiz Linares, which was born as an antiquarium in the Alhambra in 1883 and whose activity covers the art gallery itself, with ancient, modern and contemporary art exhibitions. Viridian, a very recent example (was born in 2024), is a space dedicated to art and design, to the exhibition and sale of consecrated and novel artists in addition to offering pieces of old design furniture.

As Ana Rodríguez, director of the Fair, points out: «We invite all art lovers and collecting to attend Antik Almoneda, a space in which to find inspiration, discover how the coexistence between the ‘vintage’ and the modern can turn your space into unique. An environment designed for all, regardless of age or budget, from pieces for the most demanding collectors and even affordable treasures for those who begin in this fascinating world ».









New audiences

In this proposal, initiatives such as ‘The Time Capsule’ stand out, which returns under the name ‘Vintage Town’, an immersive space of workshops and talks, ‘city format’ with various experiences to enjoy for those who visit it. All an opportunity to immerse yourself in a sensory trip through objects of the past, vintage scenarios, a ‘retro bar’ or workshops, creating a bridge between generations and perspectives. A tour with streets with telephone booths, press kiosks and ‘chuches’, video club with films in VHS format and even an area of ​​recreational where playing ‘tetris’, ‘Pinball’ or football.

In the ‘The Vintage Stage Bar’, activities such as, among others, the proposed by Buvle Fashion Club Madrid will be organized that will offer a vintage garment customization workshop; Botany will impart a creative collage course on art and recycling with vintage materials; María Ortega, manager of International Projects of Peris Costumes, specialists in rent and clothing of scenic costumes of all times since 1856, will delight with their stories about those costumes for film, television and theater; Santiago González will give a ‘masterclass’ on ceramic restoration with bronze lañas (a very rare method that finds its origins in the bronze age) or the intervention of the journalist Anitta Ruiz.

Everything is ready, therefore, for a great event in which, as highlighted from the organization of the fair: «In addition to celebrating history and conservation, Antik Almoneda presents to its visitors a format adapted to the interests and lifestyle of the new generations that want to explore the world of collecting and decoration, finding inspiration and discovering how the coexistence between the vintage and the retro can turn their spaces into unique. without giving up the latest trends ».

Useful data:

– Place: Pavilion 6 IFEMA MADRID

– Date: Saturday 22 to Sunday 29

– Entrance: Consult Web

– More information: