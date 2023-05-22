On April 17, 1996, nineteen landless farmers in the Brazilian state of Pará were killed by police during a demonstration. About this largely unpunished crime Antigone in the Amazon by the Swiss theater maker Milo Rau and his Flemish company NT Gent. The performance focuses on the situation of the indigenous population, who are fighting for a fair distribution of the land.

Milo Rau does this in his characteristic way, in a mixture of video images, music and documentary theatre, in which the actors on stage both play their roles and explain their roles. For this production, the makers traveled to the scene of the disaster in Brazil to reenact the mass murder in a reenactment with dozens of extras and local actors. This results in impressive and exciting film footage of unhinged police officers pounding into peaceful demonstrators.

On screen there are also comments from survivors who still grieve for the dead. In a broader sense, attention is paid to the Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Terra, the Brazilian organization of the ‘landless’, one of the largest social movements in Latin America, which fights against the destruction of the Amazon and the expropriation of land from the original inhabitants .

Also read an interview with Milo Rau: “Understand life by reenacting it”



imposed

The mixing of their resistance with Antigone, the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, seems somewhat imposed. Although that classic piece also has the theme of the divergence of human dimensions and ‘divine’ laws, Rau is unable to make that connection sufficiently. Sophocles wrote: “Many things are monstrous, but nothing is more monstrous than man.” But even that quote now seems a bit noncommittal.

The four actors (Frederico Araujo, Sara De Bosschere, Arne De Tremerie, Pablo Casella) take it in turns to play a role in which they go against the authorities in vain. Those passages, intended to be parallel, feel like a new form of intrusion: why do these Western theater makers waste their time with old myths, while people are dying?

In this unequal, direct confrontation, art loses out to actuality. During this performance, you tend to long for more documentary, for more about Kay Sara, the indigenous activist and actress, who still participates on video, but says she only wants to perform for the indigenous population. In a speech in 2020, also through NRC published, she said: “It’s not about art anymore, it’s not about theater anymore. Our tragedy is happening here and now, in the world, before our very eyes.” A mocking quote from former President Jair Bolsonaro about the mass murder, praising the police, illustrates how dire the situation still is.

Perhaps Rau will achieve exactly the effect he aims for with his theater work. Antigone in the Amazon is the concluding part of being Trilogy of Classical Myths. For Orestes in Mosul he went to the former capital of the Islamic State and for the Jesus film The New Gospel to refugee camps in Italy. In those performances, too, the activist part of the production hit the target. That is to be praised in Rau: how inescapably he looks at contemporary injustice. But it is still most beautiful when theater and action flow together, such as when the indigenous choir sings during the re-enactment. Those words, those voices, go straight to the heart.

Theater Antigone in the Amazon, by NT Gent. Directed by: Milo Rau. Seen: May 19, ITA. Tour, 17/6 in R’dam. Information: ntgent.be ●●●●●